President Trump Back in Oval Office

President Trump was back in the Oval Office for the first time in almost a week since his COVID-19 diagnosis.

His doctors released a memo stating that labs are now showing detectable levels of antibodies. They also say he’s been symptom free for the past 24 hours and his vitals continue to be stable.

In a message Wednesday, the president praised the experimental drug doctors used to treat him.

“They gave me Regeneron and it was like, unbelievable. I felt good immediately,” he said, “I want to get for you what I got, and I’m going to make it free.”

The White House also released a statement saying they are unsure where the outbreak in the White House began, but pushed back at criticisms tying the outbreak to the Sept. 26 Supreme Court announcement.