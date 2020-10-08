Plot Against Governor Whitmer: A Timeline of Events

At least 13 people, including three in Antrim County, have been charged in a devious plot aimed at overthrowing governments, as well as kidnapping and potentially killing government leaders including Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Court documents say a group known as the Wolverine Watchmen began planning to violently overthrow the governor and parts of law enforcement earlier this year.

The group consists of at least 13 people arrested through raids and investigations happening over the last 24 hours in 18 communities.

Thursday morning three men — Michael Null, William Null and Eric Molitor — were charged in Antrim County with terror act and felony weapons charges.

The attorney general’s office says one of the militia groups in question is called the Wolverine Watchmen.

Court documents show they recruited members on social media as far back as November of 2019 and used encrypted messaging platforms from that point on.

Early this year, the FBI became aware of the group’s plans to violently overthrow certain governments.

Then in March, a local police department notified the FBI about the group, saying they tried getting addresses of local law enforcement officers.

That’s when the FBI interviewed a member of the militia group who was concerned about plans to target and kill police officers.

That person agreed to become a confidential source for the FBI.

This is all information from the criminal complaint unsealed Thursday.

In June, the group of people charged Thursday had their first meeting in Dublin, Ohio. It included about 15 people.

On the June 14, court documents show Adam Fox’s first specific plots to put the governor of Michigan on trial for treason before the November election.

In early July, several members of the group attended firearms training and combat drills in Wisconsin.

There, they tried to build an explosive device, according to the confidential source.

On July 18, court documents from the Department of Justice show the first mention of the group’s plan to target Governor Whitmer’s vacation home in Antrim County.

The group then looked into where the home was, and set up surveillance on the home twice. The first was on August 29.

Adam Fox and another person took photos of the home, as well as slow-motion video from their vehicle as they drove by.

The group also estimated the time it would take for law enforcement to respond to the home, and discussed using “deadly force.”

Two weeks later, according to federal law enforcement, the night of September 12 into the 13th, the group surveilled the vacation home again after convening at Ty Garbin’s property in Luther with explosives.

They used three vehicles on this night. One to look into whether they could do damage to a nearby bridge on US 31.

That group then went to a public boat launch across the lake from the vacation home to watch for the other cars.

A second vehicle drove through the home’s neighborhood with a dash cam recording video.

A third vehicle was set to make sure no one was following the group.

In the three weeks since, the group discussed dates to carry out an operation on the home, and even bought a taser.