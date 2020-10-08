MTM On The Road: Wexford Co. Historical Society Needs Community Support to Preserve History

Wexford County holds a lot of history, and Wexford County Historical Society will continue working to preserve it all.

The nonprofit group hosts its yearly fundraiser in order to keep up with the costs of the museum. However, this year’s Lumberjack Dance had to be canceled due to COVID-19.

But there are still ways for you to help. The historical society has initiated “Operation Come Together” as an effort to keep the history of Wexford County alive.

You can donate here and help the Wexford County Historical Society with their mission. Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are at the museum to show us what those much-needed donations will be going towards.