Minneapolis Protests Erupt After Derek Chauvin Posts Bail

Protests have erupted yet again in Minneapolis after a former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck before he died posted bail for $1 million dollars.

Derek Chauvin is charged with second and third degree murder and other charges in the death of Floyd.

On May 25, video captured Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost eight minutes. Floyd was handcuffed at the time and repeatedly told officers he couldn’t breathe before going limp.

Three other ex-policemen are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

More protests are scheduled in Minneapolis Thursday.