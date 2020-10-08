Michigan Officials Report 1,197 New COVID-19 Cases, 22 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 1,197 new cases of the coronavirus and 22 additional COVID-19 deaths. Today’s data includes 20 deaths identified during a vital records review.

Michigan now has 132,039 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,869 COVID-19 deaths.

Wednesday the state was at 130,842 confirmed cases with 6,847 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of October 2, 90,521 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

The LMAS health department identified a high risk COVID-19 public exposure site.

The health department says an infected individual attended a men’s retreat at the United Methodist Church in Pickford on Oct. 1-4 and had close contact with many who were there.

The health department says the church rented out the space to the retreat organizers. LMAS Health Department says the event organizers are not cooperating with the case investigation.

If you attended or worked at a men’s retreat, the health department says it is very important that you contact LMAS District Health Department at 906-322-4444 or Chippewa County Health Department at 906-635-1566.

Next week’s presidential debate is going to be virtual.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced the change Thursday morning “in order to protect the health and safety of all involved with the second presidential debate.”

Both candidates will be in separate remote locations. The moderator will still be filmed in Miami.

Moments after the change was announced, the president told told Fox News “I’m not going to do a virtual debate.” He says he also wants to continue his campaign rallies in person, and his staff is contemplating events as soon as next Monday.

Biden’s campaign said he would participate.

This comes one week after President Trump tested positive for COVID-19. His doctors are reporting he is doing much better and no longer feeling symptoms.

Previously, when the debate was still scheduled to be in person, the president said he was looking forward to it.

But when Joe Biden was asked about the in-person debate, he said while he’s looking forward to debating the president, “I think if he still has COVID, we shouldn’t have a debate.”

This won’t be the first presidential debate broadcast with candidates in separate locations, Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy did that in 1960. They were on opposite coasts.

The government says another 840,000 people have filed for unemployment for the first time.

The numbers are down from last week, but they’re still higher than economists expected.

The government says the numbers are a pandemic low but are still higher than before the pandemic started.

More than 464,000 people have filed claims for pandemic unemployment assistance.

Added together, more than 1 million people have filed for regular and pandemic unemployment assistance.

Continued claims were also down more than experts expected. Those dropped to 11 million.

The U.S. surgeon general was cited in Hawaii for breaking emergency COVID-19 orders.

Honolulu police cited Jerome Adams after he was seen taking pictures in a park that was closed to prevent crowded gatherings in August.

Adams told police he did not know the parks were closed.

Adams is one of thousands of people given criminal citations in Hawaii in recent weeks for violating emergency COVID-19 orders.

The penalty for violating the orders is a fine of up to $5,000 and one year in prison.

Adams will be back in court later this month.

