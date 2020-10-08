Married in the Mitten: Planning Around the Pandemic

Many weddings were postponed or canceled during the spring and summer, but many Northern Michigan couples still made that special day happen. We chat with Stacey Horn from Juniper and Lace Events to see how some of these weddings went off without a hitch.

“Half of our weddings scheduled with us were postponed, but the other half still wanted to make it happen,” said Horn. “So, we made it happen. We worked closely with the couples and would have to make changes up until the day of the wedding. But, it all came together nicely”.

Watch the video above to learn more about how having a wedding planner can make your wedding planning a little less hectic, especially during the pandemic.

