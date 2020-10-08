Man Charged With Open Murder in Antrim County

A man was charged in Antrim County with open murder after the body of a missing man was found Wednesday.

Prosecutors are charging Jacob Holford with the killing of Gary Pickvet Jr.

Pickvet Jr. went missing Saturday night and his body was found in a ditch Tuesday night.

Wednesday night Michigan State Police arrested Jacob Holford in Wexford County.

Investigators say Holford was last seen driving with Pickvet Jr. Holford told investigators Pickvet says he asked to get out of the car and then ran into the woods.

Wednesday Michigan State Police spent the day searching an area near Tucker and Alba Highway where his body was found.

They looked for evidence by drone, K-9 unit and metal detector.