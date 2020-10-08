Mackinac County Sheriff Awarded Sheriff of the Year

One Northern Michigan sheriff received a big honor Thursday.

Mackinac County Sheriff Scott Strait was named Sheriff of the Year by the Michigan’s Sheriffs Association.

Sheriffs from across the state came to honor Strait.

Earlier this year, Sheriff Strait announced he will retire at the end of the year after over 30 years of service.

“I can’t think of anything better to end my career in law enforcement as a sheriff, which is an honor in itself, but then to have the rest of the sheriffs’ in the state to decide

I’m worthy of an award of this magnitude is just fantastic,” Sheriff Strait said. “I can’t tell you how humbling it is to know that people appreciate what you do every day.”

The sheriff also took the moment to share the spotlight and recognize some of his deputies for their service.