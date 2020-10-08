LMAS District Health Department Identifies High Risk COVID-19 Exposure Site

The LMAS District Health Department identified a high risk COVID-19 public exposure site.

The health department says an infected individual attended a men’s retreat at the United Methodist Church in Pickford on Oct. 1-4 and had close contact with many who were there.

The health department says the church rented out the space to the retreat organizers. LMAS Health Department says the event organizers are not cooperating with the case investigation.

If you attended or worked at a men’s retreat, the health department says it is very important that you contact LMAS District Health Department at 906-322-4444 or Chippewa County Health Department at 906-635-1566.

