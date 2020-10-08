Lawmakers React to News of Kidnap Plot Against Governor

The year has been a heated one between Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the legislature but even in their strongest political battles, they were appalled by the kidnapping plot unfurled Thursday.

Part of the plot was to possibly storm the State Capitol Building with up to 200 people and kidnap the governor here. Whitmer rarely ever works inside this building but state lawmakers do and Thursday they reacted to the news while in session.

“They are terrorists these are not people that are abiding by obviously any laws,” says Senator Wayne Schmidt of Traverse City.

The state senate was in session as news of this kidnapping plot broke, a day once focused on COVID relief bills shifted abruptly.

“It’s a sad place we are in when this actually happens ,” says Senator Curtis Hertel of Lansing, “This obviously shows that we’ve gone too far. We need to stop dehumanizing people.”

Every lawmaker came to similar conclusions.

“This is not a Republican or a Democrat issue,” says Senator Curt VanderWall of Ludington, “These are truly terrorists that aren’t in the right mind and they need to be prosecuted.”

The thoughts were echoed by Republican leaders, Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield tweeting, “Violence has no place in politics. Ever. It’s never a solution to disagreements. The people who targeted [Governor Whitmer] and police officers are un-American. Justice should be swift and severe. It’s time to send a message that violence will not be tolerated.”

Senate majority leader Mike Shirkey agreed.

“These people are not patriots. There is no honor in their actions,” he says, “They are criminals and traitors.”

Others looked inward and took this as an eye-opening moment.

”It should give all of us pause on some of the rhetoric that is used,” says Sen. Hertel, “I’ve heard in this body the governor called a tyrant. Most people would hear those things and not do irrational things, but some will.”

Right now firearms are allowed inside the Capitol but the Capitol Commission says they will revisit that policy after Thursday’s news.