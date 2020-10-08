Jacob Wohl, Jack Burkman Charged With Election Law Violations

The two men wanted in a voter intimidation investigation in Michigan have turned themselves in and are now charged.

The state attorney general’s office says Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman orchestrated a series of robocalls that wanted to suppress votes in Michigan.

The far-right political operatives targeted certain areas like Detroit and other major U.S. cities that had a large minority population.

The state says 85,000 robocalls were made throughout the country.

Wohl and Burkman are charged with several election law violations.