Jacob Wohl, Jack Burkman Charged With Election Law Violations
The two men wanted in a voter intimidation investigation in Michigan have turned themselves in and are now charged.
The state attorney general’s office says Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman orchestrated a series of robocalls that wanted to suppress votes in Michigan.
The far-right political operatives targeted certain areas like Detroit and other major U.S. cities that had a large minority population.
The state says 85,000 robocalls were made throughout the country.
Wohl and Burkman are charged with several election law violations.