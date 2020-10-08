Investigators Charge Reed City Man with Open Murder after Death of Missing Gaylord Man

Investigators in Antrim County have charged a suspect with open murder in connection to the killing of a missing Gaylord man.

Gary Pickvet Jr. was shot in the head and found in a ditch in Antrim County’s Star Township on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old was last seen Saturday night, apparently, he was driving around with an acquaintance, Jacob Holford, a 29-year-old from Reed City. Holford told investigators that Pickvet Jr. asked to leave the vehicle, and then, he ran into the woods.

Pickvet Jr.’s family reported him missing Sunday and his body was found Tuesday, and by Thursday, Holford was charged with open murder.

Michigan State Police say this man Pickvet Jr. was shot one time in the head.

“We do know at some point, on Tucker Road in Antrim County is where Mr. Holford allegedly shot Mr. Pickvet in the back of the head and then fled the state,” said MSP Lieutenant Derrick Carroll. “He was shot in the back of the head and he was left at that location.”

Holford apparently went to Tennessee but returned to Wexford County, where he was arrested sometime this week.

“My understanding is that he was in Tennessee and detectives had been in contact with him on the phone and were arranging for him to come back to Michigan so he could turn himself in,” said Lt. Carroll.

Wednesday, troopers combed the area for clues using K-9 units, drones and metal detectors.

Investigators are still trying to figure out motive and what exactly happened here.

“We’re still working on the investigation as far as why it occurred, why they were together, we’re still working, it’s an open investigation,” said Lt. Carroll.

A judge has set a $500,000 cash bond for Holford.