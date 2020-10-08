Hurricane Delta Expected to Gain Strength Before Hitting U.S.

Hurricane Delta is now a category one hurricane after hitting the Yucatan Peninsula.

But as it moves toward the already hard hit Gulf Coast it is expected gain strength.

The storm pounded Mexico as a category three hurricane, bringing winds of more than 140 mph and massive amounts of rain.

Now as Delta moves past Mexico, winds are down to about 90 mph, but we could see it gain strength as before it makes landfall in the U.S. States of emergency have been declared ahead of the storm in Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says, “Hurricane Delta is currently expected, forecasted to make landfall as a category three major hurricane in Louisiana on Friday afternoon.”