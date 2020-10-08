Hook & Hunting: Power Island

Power Island is back open for hunters to help control of the deer population.

The county parks and recreation department says they are opening the Grand Traverse County island for bow hunting to control the deer population by recommendation from the DNR.

They say there isn’t enough vegetation on the island, so they open it up to hunters to prevent the deer from starving.

Hunters will still need proper licensing and a boat to get to the island.

The island will be open now for bow hunting to November 14 and reopens back on December 1 to January 1.