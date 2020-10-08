Florida’s Presidential Debate Turns Virtual

Next week’s presidential debate is going to be virtual.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced the change Thursday morning “in order to protect the health and safety of all involved with the second presidential debate.”

Both candidates will be in separate remote locations. The moderator will still be filmed in Miami.

Moments after the change was announced, the president told told Fox News “I’m not going to do a virtual debate.”

Biden’s campaign said he would participate.

This comes one week after President Trump tested positive for COVID-19. His doctors are reporting he is doing much better and no longer feeling symptoms.

Previously, when the debate was still scheduled to be in person, the president said he was looking forward to it.

But when Joe Biden was asked about the in-person debate, he said while he’s looking forward to debating the president, “I think if he still has COVID, we shouldn’t have a debate.”

This won’t be the first presidential debate broadcast with candidates in separate locations, Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy did that in 1960. They were on opposite coasts.