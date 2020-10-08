FBI Helicopters Fly Over Luther in Connection with Plot to Kidnap Gov. Whitmer

FBI helicopters were seen flying over Cadillac and Luther last night as part of their investigation into the plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer.

“Helicopter was flying right through there and circled around behind us on our property back towards the road behind us,” says Cliff Demos, who lives in Luther.

Demos said he never expected something like this to happen where he lives:

“Not at all, not in a million years did I think that, but I have heard from some certain people, different people, that there is a militia that is in this area and that sometimes they do practice here.”

In attempt to kidnap the Governor, the FBI’s report says the group used properties in Luther and Cadillac as meeting places to conduct tactical exercises.

The report said that the group constructed IED’s on the property and would set them in a clearing surrounded by human silhouette targets.

Demos says, “Because we are so rural, they were training here and I think somehow they got wind of it someway through contacts and decided that this was the area and that’s what they were checking for.”

Demos’s wife Bonnie says she was scared when helicopters were circling above her property:

“I get PTSD from helicopters because when the federal helicopter landed here three years ago, it really was terrifying to me.”

She says the division in the state and country has to stop:

“I don’t like hatred towards anybody, not against Donald Trump, not against Governor Whitmer. I just don’t like hatred,” says Bonnie Demos.

Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin says we’re in the preliminary stages of what actually going on.

“I think people are frustrated with certain things that are going on and it’s on both sides. But we all have to remain and use some common sense and work collectively together and I think the biggest problem that we have is that we’re always against each other,” says Sheriff Martin.

Three of the members were arrested on a property in Cadillac Wednesday night.