Court Documents Outline Final Weeks of Alleged Plot Against Gov. Whitmer

We have been taking you through the criminal complaint unsealed Thursday that outlines how investigators say an extremist group planned to kidnap and possibly kill the governor.

They say the group’s plans began ramping up several months ago.

Three of the men charged Thursday remain locked up in the Antrim County Jail.

The criminal complaint notes several surveillance trips in August where the extremist group known as ‘Wolverine Watchman’, including three men charged Thursday in Antrim County took pictures of the governor’s vacation home and tried to plan how long it would take police to respond.

“Members of this conspiracy on two occasions conducted coordinated surveillance of the governor’s vacation home. In particular, according to the complaint, discussed detonating explosive devices to divert police from the area of the home,” said Andrew Birge, US Attorney for the Western District of Michigan.

Investigators say the group also discussed blowing up a bridge near the home, an apparent effort to slow any law enforcement response.

“The complaint further alleges that Fox purchased a taser for use in the kidnapping and that the group successfully detonated an improvised explosive device wrapped with shrapnel to test its anti-personnel capabilities,” said Birge.

Finally the documents say the group travelled to Antrim County armed in mid-September, to conduct more surveillance. With one of the members suggesting some act of violence, but nothing materialized.

“Whenever extremist move into the realm of actually plotting or planning violent acts the FBI’s joint terrorism task force stands ready to identify disrupt and dismantle their operations preventing them from following through on those plans,” said Josh Hauxhurst, FBI Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge.

To give you a sense of why the feds acted when they did, the final pages of these documents says the extremist group wanted to carry this all out before the November 3rd election.

That is just 26 days away.