Coronavirus Crisis: Latest Updates

Last updated at 4:46 p.m. Oct. 8

Oct. 8

Updated 4:46 p.m. – The Health Department of Northwest Michigan has identified a possible COVID-19 public exposure site.

If you were at Pelican’s Nest in Bellaire from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, you’re asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

Updated 2:55 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 1,197 new cases of the coronavirus and 22 additional COVID-19 deaths. Today’s data includes 20 deaths identified during a vital records review.

Michigan now has 132,039 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,869 COVID-19 deaths.

Wednesday the state was at 130,842 confirmed cases with 6,847 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of October 2, 90,521 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines 'recovered' as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Updated 2:04 p.m. – The LMAS health department identified a high risk COVID-19 public exposure site.

The health department says an infected individual attended a men’s retreat at the United Methodist Church in Pickford on Oct. 1-4 and had close contact with many who were there.

The health department says the church rented out the space to the retreat organizers. LMAS Health Department says the event organizers are not cooperating with the case investigation.

If you attended or worked at a men’s retreat, the health department says it is very important that you contact LMAS District Health Department at 906-322-4444 or Chippewa County Health Department at 906-635-1566.

Updated 10:53 a.m. – The U.S. surgeon general was cited in Hawaii for breaking emergency COVID-19 orders.

Honolulu police cited Jerome Adams after he was seen taking pictures in a park that was closed to prevent crowded gatherings in August.

Adams told police he did not know the parks were closed.

Adams is one of thousands of people given criminal citations in Hawaii in recent weeks for violating emergency COVID-19 orders.

The penalty for violating the orders is a fine of up to $5,000 and one year in prison.

Adams will be back in court later this month.

Updated 7:22 a.m. – President Trump’s doctors released a memo stating that labs are now showing detectable levels of antibodies. They also say he’s been symptom free for the past 24 hours and his vitals continue to be stable.

In a message Wednesday, the president praised the experimental drug doctors used to treat him, saying, “They gave me Regeneron and it was like, unbelievable. I felt good immediately…I want to get for you what I got, and I’m going to make it free.”

Updated 7:07 a.m. – Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris faced off in Salt Lake City at the University of Utah.

Sen. Harris touched on what the Biden Administration would do to control the virus, and Vice President Mike Pence responded saying the Biden plan to control the virus is a lot like the Trump Administration’s plan.

Oct. 7

Updated 4:33 p.m. – The Grand Traverse County Health Department has identified a possible COVID-19 public exposure site.

If you were at Firefly Restaurant at the times listed, you’re asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

Firefly Restaurant, Traverse City

Sept. 30 from 3 – 8 p.m.

Oct. 1 from 6 – 7 p.m.

Anyone that is self-monitoring as a result should keep away from the public, family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible.

Updated 4:01 p.m. – Michigan’s lieutenant governor is calling for Lansing lawmakers to practice better preventative measures against the coronavirus.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist is asking for Republican leaders to enact and enforce a mask mandate in the state Senate and House chambers.

Neither have implemented mask requirements, and many legislators haven’t worn masks inside the Capitol building for months.

Gilchrist issued an open letter Wednesday to Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield.

“This is not a political issue. This is ultimately about standing tall for the people who serve our state,” wrote Lt. Governor Gilchrist. “Our members are elected to serve in these Chambers, their staffs serve in critical support roles, and the media have a duty to inform the public about the actions of our government. They deserve to know their safety is respected by their leadership.”

Updated 2:59 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 1,016 new cases of the coronavirus and 9 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 130,842 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,847 COVID-19 deaths.

Tuesday the state was at 129,826 confirmed cases with 6,838 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of October 2, 90,521 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available). In President Trump’s first full day back at the White House, his doctors are reporting he is doing much better and no longer feeling symptoms.

Updated 7:59 a.m. – 9&10 News is having a question and answer session with Munson Dr. Christine Nefcy about Northern Michigan’s changing medical response to COVID-19.

It will start at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. You can stream it live on our Facebook page or the 9&10 Plus channel on the VUit app.

Updated 2:11 a.m. – President Trump took to Twitter to say he’s calling off negotiations with Democrats on a new coronavirus relief bill until after the election. That made several lawmakers on Capitol Hill unhappy.

Later Tuesday night, around 10 p.m., the president’s tweets changed course.

He said, “If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy?”

Then the president tweeted, “If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy?”

Oct. 6

Updated 11:33 p.m. – More than 800,000 Michiganders could be at risk of losing unemployment benefits if the Michigan Supreme Court’s decision goes into effect immediately. On Friday, the court ruled that Gov. Whitmer’s powers were unconstitutional, striking down months of executive orders. This includes those regarding unemployment insurance during the pandemic.

Updated 4:37 p.m. – Michigan’s political leaders are still working to respond to the state Supreme Court’s decision that struck down Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency powers late last week.

Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services has issued orders responding to the coronavirus crisis since that decision.

The director of the MDHHS says he has “broad” legal authority to make the orders, which largely reinstate restrictions put in place by the governor.

Tuesday, Director Robert Gordon issued emergency orders re-establishing measures meant to protect people in nursing homes, congregate care facilities, and juvenile detention centers.

He also required K-12 schools to notify the community of probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases within 24 hours of learning about them.

These steps come a day after the department ordered the wearing of masks and limited gathering sizes.

Updated 3:52 p.m. – On Friday, the state Legislature revealed the amount they’ve paid lawyers to sue the governor over her coronavirus orders.

In their effort against the governor, Republicans have spent about $542,000.

The liberal advocacy group Progress Michigan released the figure.

The House and Senate used equal amounts to pay attorneys at Bush Seyferth, a Troy-based law firm.

Updated 2:59 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 903 new cases of the coronavirus and 22 additional COVID-19 deaths. Of the 22 deaths announced Tuesday, seven were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan now has 129,826 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,838 COVID-19 deaths.

Monday the state was at 128,923 confirmed cases with 6,816 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of October 2, 90,521 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Updated 10:52 a.m. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer posted a video social media asking everyone to take the virus seriously and do their part to the slow the spread.

The video asks Michiganders, the Legislature, the president and Congress to do their part to protect families, workers and small businesses from the virus.

She says that as a result of the court and Legislature’s actions, COVID-19 cases will likely go up.

Governor Whitmer also says that she has additional powers that she will use to protect Michigan families from the coronavirus.

The video comes after Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon issued an emergency order restricting gathering sizes and requiring face masks in public places.

Governor Whitmer says that masks and practicing social distancing are crucial to slow the spread of the virus.

Updated 5:45 a.m. – President Trump is back at the White House, but his doctors say the president is still undergoing treatment and although he is looking better, he is still not over the illness.

Updated 5:33 a.m. – The state Supreme Court ruling means the governor does not have the power to sign executive orders alone anymore, she now needs to agree with the legislature.

Right now, the focus is on which of her old orders need to be reestablished.

Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield says both executive and legislative branches will be working together for the first time in six months.

Gov. Whitmer released a video on Twitter calling for Michiganders, the Michigan Legislature, the president and Congress to do their part.

Oct. 5

Updated 4:58 p.m. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an emergency order restricting gathering sizes, requiring face coverings in public spaces, and limiting bars and venues.

Updated 4:45 p.m. – District Health Department #10 has identified possible COVID-19 public exposure at The Wex in Cadillac.

If you were at The Wex at the times listed, you’re asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

The Wex, Cadillac

Sept. 25 from 4 – 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 26 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. and 4 – 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 from 8 – 9:30 a.m.

Updated 4:01 p.m. – After the Michigan Supreme Court ruled against Governor Gretchen Whitmer on her executive powers during the pandemic, she is now calling on Michigan’s Supreme Court to clarify when their ruling would take effect.

Her office points out that as many as 830,000 people could lose their unemployment benefits if it goes into effect immediately.

Updated 3:54 p.m. – President Donald Trump will return to the White House after spending four days at Walter Reed National Medical Center for coronavirus treatment.

The president says he will leave Walter Reed National Medical Center around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Updated 3:47 p.m. – District Health Department No. 2 has identified two possible COVID-19 public exposure sites.

If you were at any of these locations at the times listed, you’re asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

Buresh-Bennet Funeral Home, Hale

Sept. 25 from 3 – 4 p.m.

AuSable Bible Church, Mio

Sept. 25 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Updated 2:33 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 1,407 new cases of the coronavirus and 15 additional COVID-19 deaths since Saturday. The average number of new confirmed cases over the two days is 703 per day.

Michigan now has 128,923 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,816 COVID-19 deaths.

Saturday the state was at 127,516 confirmed cases with 6,801 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of October 2, 90,521 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Updated 11:45 a.m. – White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for the coronavirus.

McEnany tweeted the results Monday morning.

Right now she says she is not experiencing any symptoms and says she will begin the quarantine process right away.

Updated 6:28 a.m. –After the Michigan Supreme Court ruled against Whitmer on Friday, Attorney General Dana Nessel released a statement on how her office will handle the governor’s executive orders moving forward. Nessel said, ““In light of the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday, the Attorney General will no longer enforce the Governor’s Executive Orders through criminal prosecution. However, her decision is not binding on other law enforcement agencies or state departments with independent enforcement authority.” Read more here.

Updated 6:09 a.m. – President Trump has spent the last three nights at Walter Reed Medical Center with COVID-19, but could be discharged as early as Monday morning.

Updated 5:53 a.m. – Coronavirus in the U.S. is showing no signs of stopping with cases now on the rise in 31 states.

And new predictions show December could be the worst month yet. Research at the University of Washington shows the U.S. could see as many as 2,900 deaths in a single day and a staggering 363,000 total deaths by the years’ end if current trends continue.

Oct. 4

Updated 3:35 p.m. – The president’s medical team gave a short update on his condition in front of Walter Reed Military Hospital on Sunday.

Navy Doctor Sean Conley said President Trump’s blood oxygen levels dipped twice since he was confirmed COVID-19 positive.

Dr. Conley said the president had a “high fever” and a blood oxygen level below 94% on Friday, and “another episode” on Saturday.

The doctor could not confirm whether Trump’s level had dropped below 90% saying, “We don’t have any recordings here on that.”

Blood oxygen saturation is especially important for COVID-19 patients as it indicates how well the lungs are functioning. A normal reading is between 95 and 100%. A drop below 90% is concerning.

Oct. 3

Updated 6:16 p.m. – More people in the president’s inner circle are testing positive.

The list includes former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who helped Trump prepare for Tuesday’s debate.

Senator Ron Johnson is now the third republican senator to test positive; the two other senators attended the Supreme Court nomination announcement last Saturday.

Former white house counselor Kelly Anne Conway and the president’s campaign manager Bill Stepien are also positive.

The Biden campaign announced it would pull ads while the president dealt with his infection. Biden says the president’s illness is a reminder the nation needs to improve access to COVID tests.

Updated 4:10 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 1,158 new cases of the coronavirus and 13 additional deaths, 11 of which were found in a records review.

Michigan now has 127,516 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,801 COVID-19 deaths.

Oct. 2

Updated 3:25 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 780 new cases of the coronavirus and 7 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 126,358 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,788 COVID-19 deaths.

Updated 3:16 p.m. – Following a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the Upper Peninsula, or Region 8, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is moving the region back to Phase 4 of the MI Safe Start Plan, effective Friday, Oct. 9.

Updated 11:57 a.m. – President Donald Trump and the first lady say they have coronavirus.

The White House says he is experiencing mild symptoms.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman, and former chair of the Michigan Republican Party, Ronna McDaniel also tested positive for the coronavirus.

At 74, President Trump is the oldest head of state to be infected.

With the president testing positive for the coronavirus, there’s now a number of questions surrounding how the president and the U.S. government continue working.

President Trump says he will continue his duties uninterrupted while in quarantine.

If things get to a point where it’s determined the president can’t perform those duties, Vice President Mike Pence would take over.

This has happened several times before in American history, vice presidents temporarily assume power if, for example, the president is undergoing surgery.

But what about senior White House staff who were in close contact with the president or Hope Hicks? What happens if they test positive?

There’s also the question of what this means for the Supreme Court nomination, future debates and the campaign in general.

Updated 5:35 a.m. – The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency says the unemployment insurance benefits period has been lengthened.

That means an extra 20 weeks of state unemployment, which is a max of about $360 a week.

The extra 20 weeks brings the total to 59 weeks. If a person lost their job in March, they would be covered through April of 2021.

Updated 5:18 a.m. – Data shows 31% of Michigan’s COVID-19 deaths came from nursing homes. That ranks Michigan at 38th out of 45 states for deaths from nursing homes—despite Michigan ranking at 9th for most total deaths in the country. Read more here.

Updated 1:15 a.m. – President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Oct. 1

Updated 11:18 p.m. – President Trump tweeted that his staffer, Hope Hicks, has tested positive for COVID-19.

He and the first lady are awaiting their test results and quarantining.

Updated 6:20 p.m. – Traverse City Area Public Schools says a student at Cherry Knoll Elementary might have COVID-19.

TCAPS was informed on Thursday by the health department, which said the child is a “probable positive COVID-19 case.”

The school and health department are treating the case similar to how they’d treat a confirmed case.

The health department is notifying families if their kids had close contact with the student.

Cherry Knoll Elementary, buses and other potentially affected areas will be deep-cleaned Thursday evening before allowing students and staff to return Friday.

Updated 6:05 p.m. – At least two people who attend Marantha Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant have been confirmed to have COVID-19. Anyone who attended gatherings between Sept. 24 and Oct. 1 may have been exposed and are asked to monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Updated 2:45 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 891 new cases of the coronavirus and 19 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Officials say that today’s deaths include 11 that were identified during Vital Records review.

MDHHS says they conduct reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems three times a week.

Michigan now has 125,578 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,781 COVID-19 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

As of September 25, recoveries now stand at 95,051.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

There were several possible COVID-19 exposure sites listed on Wednesday.

Updated 6:21 a.m. – The U.S. House of Representatives is waiting to vote on a stimulus relief package, hoping they can make it more appealing to Republicans.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spent the afternoon negotiating with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

The House may try to vote Thursday.

Sept. 30

Updated 3:17 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 1,054 new cases of the coronavirus and 11 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 124,687 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,762 COVID-19 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

As of September 25, recoveries now stand at 95,051.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Updated 5:35 a.m. – House Democrats unveiled their new, scaled down stimulus bill. At $2.2 trillion the price tag may still be too much for the GOP controlled Senate.

The proposed bill would include expanded unemployment benefits and a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks.

Updated 5:24 a.m. – One assisted living facility in Benzie County, Frankfort Pines, thought of a unique way for residents to still visit with family and friends outside. Owner Pam Kelly says they’re calling it the “Conversation Cubical.”

Updated 4:39 a.m. – Petoskey High School is dealing with its first positive COVID-19 case in a student.

In a letter sent to parents Tuesday, the superintendent says all people who had close contact with the student will be notified by either the Health Department of Northwest Michigan or school staff and told to self-quarantine for up to 14 days.

District custodial crews are disinfecting all areas the student touched. Staff and student families are asked to monitor for symptoms.

Sept. 29

Updated 6:51 p.m. – On Tuesday, Governor Whitmer signed an executive order extending the state of emergency until October 27.

State of emergencies allow the governor to issue orders that place restrictions like mask wearing or limiting capacities at restaurants.

“This emergency will end, and it is a matter of months. Right now, the federal government and all 50 states have been under some form of state of emergency. We must continue doing our part to fight this virus on behalf of our families, frontline workers, and our small businesses,” said Governor Whitmer.

The governor also extended four executive orders to protect Michigan families and our most vulnerable populations.

Michigan health officials are reporting 898 new cases of the coronavirus and 20 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 123,633 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,751 COVID-19 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

As of September 25, recoveries now stand at 95,051.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Updated 5:16 a.m. – President Trump says 150 million rapid COVID-19 tests will be sent out to all 50 states.

Updated 12:18 a.m. – The state is highlighting new data showing the progress being made in reducing the racial disparities that the pandemic underlined in the spring and early summer.

Black people make up 15% of Michigan’s population. But as the pandemic broke out, as many as 29% of known COVID-19 cases and 40% of deaths were in African Americans.

Since then, those disparities have leveled off.

Over the last two weeks, the state says black residents account for just over 8% of Michigan’s new COVID-19 cases and just under 10% of the state’s deaths.

Sept. 28

Updated 11:55 p.m. – Another pharmaceutical company has hit a speedbump in the race to come up with a coronavirus vaccine.

Updated 11:25 p.m. – The worldwide coronavirus death toll has surpassed 1 million, according to Johns Hopkins University’s official count.

And as Michigan continues its fight against Covid-19, another university took steps to slow the spread on its campus.

Michigan Tech paused in-person classes for two weeks due to a surge in coronavirus cases throughout the Houghton area.

Houghton County also suspended all in-person learning for grades K through 12.

Updated 11:17 p.m. – The state of Michigan also reports school-related outbreaks. In our viewing area, Leelanau School is reporting four cases in students. And Carson City Elementary in Montcalm County is reporting six cases among students and staff.

Updated 3:13 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 1,308 new cases of the coronavirus and 8 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Health officials say that today’s numbers are for both Sunday and Monday.

Michigan now has 122,735 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,731 COVID-19 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

As of September 25, recoveries now stand at 95,051.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Updated 7:05 a.m. – Coronavirus cases in the U.S. are seeing a steady rise and health experts are warning it could be the start of a tough fall and winter.

Sept. 27

Updated 5:36 p.m. – Traverse City Area Public Schools has confirmed a positive coronavirus case in the district: a staff member at Courtade Elementary School.

The school says close contacts will be notified by the the health department and told to to stay home and quarantine or “take additional health measures.”

Additionally, TCAPS will be deep-cleaning the building and buses. The school district is reminding parents to continue monitoring their children for COVID-19 symptoms

Sept. 26

Updated 4:07 p.m. – Mackinac County health officials have listed a new exposure location; the Islander Bar in Hessel on Sept. 23 between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. They’re advising affected patrons to monitor for symptoms.

Sept. 25

Updated 4:30 p.m. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order reopening indoor theaters, cinemas, performance venues, arcades, bingo halls, bowling centers, indoor climbing facilities, trampoline parks, and more.

Under Executive Orders 2020-183, previously closed businesses like indoor climbing facilities and indoor theaters can reopen statewide starting Oct. 9.

Under the new order instead of being limited to 10 people, non-residential indoor gatherings and events now must limit attendance to 20 people per 1,000 square feet or 20% of fixed seating capacity, with a maximum of 500 people in Michigan’s largest venues. Those living in the Traverse City and Upper Peninsula regions may allow up to 25 people per 1,000 square feet or 25% of fixed seating capacity.

Outdoor gatherings and events now must limit attendance to 30 people per 1,000 square feet or 30% of fixed seating capacity, with a maximum of 1,000 people.

A different executive order now requires all students in kindergarten and up in regions 1-5 and region 7 to wear a face covering in classrooms.

Updated 2:59 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 929 new cases of the coronavirus and eight additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 120,526 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,708 COVID-19 deaths.

Thursday the state was at 119,597 confirmed cases with 6,700 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of Sept. 18, 90,216 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Updated 8:29 a.m. – Boulder, Colorado has banned all gatherings of any size, even outdoors, for anyone age 18 to 22.

The decision from the city came after 80% of the city’s cases came from students at the University of Colorado.

Health officials are working to remind young people they could spread it to others, including those more vulnerable.

Sept. 24

Updated 2:59 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 982 new cases of the coronavirus and 8 additional COVID-19 deaths. Six of the deaths announced today were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan now has 119,597 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,700 COVID-19 deaths.

Wednesday the state was at 118,615 confirmed cases with 6,692 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of September 18, 90,216 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Updated 7:27 a.m. – Members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force recently testified before a Senate committee on the progress of vaccines and treatments.

Updated 6:15 a.m. – Protestors against the governor’s mandate for kids in sports marched on the capital building in Lansing yesterday. Read more here.

Sept. 23

Updated 11:50 p.m. – Central Michigan University launched a program to help slow the spread of the coronavirus through its campus community. They’ve started doing what’s known as surveillance testing among volunteer students, faculty and staff.

The group that wants to limit Governor Whitmer’s emergency powers says it has enough signatures to put their proposal before the state legislature. Unlock Michigan says it’s collected more than 500,000 signatures from around the state.

Updated 4:18 p.m. – In May, the state released a map that outlines the risk of the spread of the coronavirus in the different regions of the state.

It’s now been updated to include new risk levels and thresholds in an effort to make it easier to use.

Updated 2:59 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 705 new cases of the coronavirus and 12 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 118,615 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,692 COVID-19 deaths.

Tuesday the state was at 117,910 confirmed cases with 6,680 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of September 18, 90,216 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Updated 7:08 a.m. – The United States has surpassed 200,000 deaths. As that death toll continues to rise, the Food and Drug Administration is raising the standards for a vaccine, saying drug makers to wait at least 60 days after giving trial patients a second dose before a vaccine can be approved.

Sept. 22

Updated 4:40 p.m. – District Health Department No. 2 and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan released details about several new possible public exposure site.

If you were at any of these locations at the times listed, you’re asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

Side Door Saloon, Petoskey

Sept. 16 – 19 from 4 – 10:30 p.m.

Highway Brewing Company Paint and Pour Event, West Branch

Sept. 15 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Ogemaw County Fairgrounds Bump and Run Event, West Branch

Sept. 19 from 6 p.m. – close

Whittemore Speedway, Whittemore

Sept. 19 from 10 – 10:45 p.m.

Walmart, West Branch

Sept. 20 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Anyone that is self-monitoring as a result should keep away from family, close contacts, and roommates as much as possible.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and recent loss of taste or smell.

Updated 3:28 p.m. – Michigan hospitality workers are going to see some extra money after many went jobless during the coronavirus crisis.

Restaurant and hotel workers in Michigan’s hospitality industry who have faced financial hardships are eligible for up to $500 in relief payments beginning this week.

Hospitality workers will have the opportunity to apply for a one-time assistance payment starting Sept. 22.

The application is open through October 1.

The relief fund that launched in April was awarded over $2 million from the Michigan Department of Treasury last week.

They have since provided over $300,000 in payments to employees working in restaurants, bars, hotels, casinos and waterparks.

Updated 2:58 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 504 new cases of the coronavirus and 15 additional COVID-19 deaths. Of the 15 deaths announced Tuesday, three were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan now has 117,910 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,680 COVID-19 deaths.

Monday the state was at 117,406 confirmed cases with 6,665 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of September 18, 90,216 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Updated 8:15 a.m. – Public health experts are calling for consistency when the government releases information on COVID-19 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s backtrack on airborne transmission guidance.

Sept. 21

Updated 11:14 p.m. – Antrim County businesses suffering during the pandemic can get a boost, thanks to a partnership between the Bellaire Chamber Foundation and the Regional Resiliency Fund.

Updated 4:07 p.m. – The Health Department of Northwest Michigan has released details about several new possible public exposure site.

If you were at any of these locations at the times listed, you’re asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

Side Door Saloon, Petoskey

Sept. 8-14 from 12 – 8 p.m.

Family Fare, Gaylord

Sept. 14 from 6 – 10 a.m.

Fraternal Order of Eagles, Petoskey

Sept. 11 from 5:30 – 10 p.m.

Sept. 12 from 11:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sept. 13 from 12 – 8 p.m.

Anyone that is self-monitoring as a result should keep away from family, close contacts, and roommates as much as possible.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and recent loss of taste or smell.

Updated 3:56 p.m. – District Health Department No. 4 has released information about several possible public exposure site in Alpena County.

If you were at any of these locations at the times listed, you’re asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

Rite Aid, Alpena

Sept. 18 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Meijer, Alpena

Sept. 19 from 3 – 3:45 p.m.

Walmart, Alpena

Sept. 19 from 8:30 – 9 a.m.

Sept. 20 from 3 – 4 p.m.

Anyone that is self-monitoring as a result should keep away from family, close contacts, and roommates as much as possible.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and recent loss of taste or smell.

Updated 2:57 p.m. – If you have bottles and cans piling up to be returned for their 10 cent deposit, you’ll soon have more options to do just that.

Michigan’s Department of Treasury says they’re moving the state into phase two of its bottle return plan.

It goes into effect on October 5.

Under this new phase, all retailers with bottle return machines will be required to reopen their facilities.

Stores with other types of bottle returns, including those staffed by employees, can also reopen at the store’s discretion.

Since mid-June, only retailers with the facilities at the front of their stores have been allowed to reopen their bottle returns.

But now facilities with bottle returns in any location are actually required by the state to reopen October 5.

Updated 2:45 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 1,536 new cases of the coronavirus and 12 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Today’s numbers include data from both Sunday and Monday.

Michigan now has 117,406 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,665 COVID-19 deaths.

Saturday the state was at 115,870 confirmed cases with 6,653 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of September 18, 90,216 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Updated 1:27 p.m. – District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) has released information about a possible public exposure site in Manistee County.

DHD#10 says an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 visited The Painted Lady Saloon while potentially contagious.

If you at The Painted Lady Saloon during the times listed, you’re asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

The Painted Lady Saloon, Manistee

Sept. 16 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 17 from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Anyone that is self-monitoring as a result should keep away from family, close contacts, and roommates as much as possible.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and recent loss of taste or smell.

Updated 11:30 a.m. – As Central Michigan University continues to fight COVID-19 cases on campus, they are now looking to start a surveillance testing program.

The university is looking for asymptomatic students, faculty and staff to take part in the program.

CMU’s surveillance pooled testing is similar to what the CDC recommends. Samples from multiple people are combined before being tested for the virus.

If a sample comes back positive, each sample is then tested separately to find out which case is infected.

CMU says the goal is to test about 5% of the campus starting Tuesday, and then continue testing for at least four weeks.

CMU says there currently about nine active cases out of the 207 confirmed.

Updated 6:40 a.m. –The U.S. will likely mark another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic Monday.

We are now nearly 500 deaths away from reaching 200,000 after nearly 50,000 new cases were reported nationwide on Sept. 18.

Sept. 20

Updated 9:27 p.m. – A Newaygo High School student has tested positive for coronavirus and the district says it will shut that building for the school day of Sept. 21. Read more details here.

Sept. 19

Updated 10:19 p.m. – The Grand Traverse County Health Department has released a new coronavirus exposure site:

2 Lads Winery on Monday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Updated 8:35 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 483 new cases of the coronavirus and 15 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 115,870 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,653 COVID-19 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of Sept. 18, 90,216 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines recovered as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Sept. 18

Updated 4:29 p.m. – The state of Michigan says it’s reached a deal with just about every major health insurer to provide COVID-19 testing and treatments at no cost through the end of this year.

The state says they’ve come to an agreement with insurers covering more than 92% of the commercial health insurance market in Michigan.

Residents with those individual and group health plans will not be charged cost-sharing for COVID-19-related medical treatments including primary care visits, diagnostic testing, emergency room visits, ambulance services, and vaccines when they become available.

Insurers who have agreed to waive cost-sharing include:

Aetna Better Health of Michigan

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Care Network

HAP, Alliance Health

Humana

McLaren Health Plan

Meridian Health Plan

Molina Healthcare Michigan

Paramount Care of Michigan

Physicians Health Plan (PHP)

Priority Health, Priority Health Insurance Co.

Total Health Care

Updated 2:57 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 695 new cases of the coronavirus and 6 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 115,387 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,638 COVID-19 deaths.

Thursday the state was at 114,692 confirmed cases with 6,632 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of September 11, 85,513 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Updated 11:45 a.m. – More money is coming to farmers impacted by market disruptions and other costs brought on by the coronavirus crisis.

President Donald Trump says $14 billion will go to agricultural producers.

The money from the CARES Act and Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act will support crops, livestock, specialty crops, dairy and other commodities.

There is a payment limit of $250,000 per person.

You must sign up to get some of the money.

Signup for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program starts Sept. 21 and is open through Dec. 11.

For additional information or to fill out an application form, click here.

Updated 10:44 a.m. – The LMAS District Health Department has identified several possible COVID-19 exposure sites on Mackinac Island.

If you were at any of these locations at the times listed, you’re asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

Shepler’s Ferry

Sept. 11 – Mackinaw City to Mackinac Island 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 – Mackinac Island to Mackinaw City 3 p.m. or 4 p.m.

Great Turtle Brewery and Distillery, Mackinac Island

Sept. 12 – Early afternoon. The health department could not confirm an exact time.

Sea Biscuit, Mackinac Island

Sept. 12 –In the evening. The health department could not confirm an exact time.

Milly’s on Main, Mackinac Island

Sept. 13 – Early afternoon. The health department could not confirm an exact time.

Yankee Rebel, Mackinac Island

Sept. 13 from 6:15 to 9:30 p.m.

Anyone that is self-monitoring as a result should keep away from family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible.

Updated 8:37 a.m. – The World Health Organization is issuing a stark warning to Europe as cases begin to soar once again.

They say weekly cases right now have exceeded those reported when the pandemic first peaked in Europe in March.

Updated 8:17 a.m. – The vaccine race has now been kicked into overdrive as pharmaceutical company Pfizer says it’s going to adapt its clinical trials to finish before elections.

It comes just one day after the director of the centers for disease control and prevention warned against accelerated trials.

Sept. 17

Updated 4:45 p.m. – The Grand Traverse County Health Department and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan have identified several more possible COVID-19 exposure sites.

If you were at any of these locations at the times listed, you’re asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

Grand Traverse House of Prayer

September 11 from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Resurrection Life Church – Traverse City

September 13 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services

Outback Steakhouse – Traverse City

September 14 from 5 – 9:30 p.m.

Pierson’s Grille & Spirits, Harbor Springs

Sept. 8 and 9 from 4 – 11 p.m.

Family Fare, Gaylord

Sept. 8 and 9 from 1 – 10 p.m.

Anyone that is self-monitoring as a result should keep away from family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible.

Updated 3:06 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 829 new cases of the coronavirus and 9 additional COVID-19 deaths. Five of the nine deaths reported Thursday were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan now has 114,692 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,632 COVID-19 deaths.

Wednesday the state was at 113,863 confirmed cases with 6,623 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of September 11, 85,513 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Updated 1:19 p.m. – The Chippewa County Health Department has identified a possible COVID-19 exposure site.

If you were at Dondee Lanes Bowling Alley at the time and date listed, you’re asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

Dondee Lanes Bowling Alley, Sault Ste. Marie

Sept. 14 from 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Anyone that is self-monitoring as a result should keep away from family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible.

Updated 11:21 a.m. – The state cited 19 businesses, totaling more than $51,000, for not following COVID-19 workplace safety guidelines.

Many of the businesses are home improvement companies like painting, construction and roofing.

The state found that these businesses were not protecting their employees and communities from the spread of COVID-19.

Many of the violations came from not socially distancing, not wearing a mask or not having a preparedness and response plan.

ABSR Inc., Story Roofing Company Inc. in Buckley is one of the companies the state fined.

It has to pay $4,200 for not requiring a face mask and other violations.

Kauffman Construction in Newaygo must also pay $2,100 for violations.

Updated 7:20 a.m. – The U.S. is starting to see another surge in cases with a seven day moving average of more than 37,000 cases a day.

Colleges nationwide have now reported more than 50,000 cases since the beginning of the school year.

Epidemiologist Dr. Larry Brilliant says, “We are on the verge of exceeding 200,000 deaths. I’m concerned that the next few months may be among the worst that we’ve experienced.”

Updated 6:52 a.m. – The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning Americans a vaccine will likely not be ready for distribution until mid-to-late next year.

Sept. 16

Updated 5:39 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 680 new cases of the coronavirus and 11 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 113,863 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,623 COVID-19 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of Sept. 12, 85,513 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines recovered as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Updated 7:22 a.m. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to announce another update in the state’s fight against the coronavirus

It begins at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The governor will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who is also expected to give an update on November’s election and voting opportunities for Michiganders.

You can stream it live on our website’s Watch Now page, Facebook page, and on 9&10 News Plus found on the free VUit mobile app.

Sept. 15

Updated 3:57 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 571 new cases of the coronavirus and 11 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Health officials say that the deaths announced on Tuesday include 5 deaths identified during a vital records review.

Michigan now has 113,183 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,612 COVID-19 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of Sept. 12, 85,513 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines recovered as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

To learn more on vital records reviews, click here.

Here is a list of new COVID-19 exposure sites:

Northwood Lodge, Indian River

September 11 and 12, 2020

Late evening on Friday until 12:00 p.m. Saturday

Wedding at Cross in the Woods, Indian River

September 12 from 1-2 p.m.

Reception at Hillman Community Center, Hillman

September 12 from 6:00-11:30 pm

Reed City Area Public Schools

RCAPS says that an individual within the district has received positive COVID-19 test results. They say the person has not been in a school building in two weeks. The Central Michigan Health Department is working to identify any close contacts.

Updated 8:31 a.m. – A Traverse City West student athlete has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The school sent out a notification to parents on Monday, saying parents will be notified by the health department if their kids may have been in contact with infected student. Close contacts will be told to stay home and quarantine.

Any parents with kids in the school are asked to monitor their students for symptoms.

Updated 5:39 a.m. – College campuses around the nation are leading to major coronavirus spikes and it’s leading to several schools taking major action.

But the concern doesn’t stop at colleges, parents and teachers have started protesting in New York, calling for safer conditions before students in the city head back to school next Monday.

Sept. 14

Updated 6:44 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 1,088 new cases of the coronavirus and 10 additional COVID-19 deaths.

These daily case counts represent confirmed cases for both Saturday and Sunday.

Michigan now has 112,612 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,601 COVID-19 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of Sept. 12, 85,513 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

Updated 7:54 a.m. – Pfizer, a drug maker, says its COVID-19 vaccine is finishing up trial testing soon. After analyzing the data, Pfizer says there’s a good chance the company will know if the vaccine works by the end of October.

Updated 1:20 a.m. – Health officials are urging students who live on or near Michigan State University’s campus to self-quarantine immediately.

They say 342 people affiliated with the university have tested positive since August 24.

And at least one third of them went to parties or large social gatherings associated with fraternities or sororities.

Sept. 13

Updated 11:05 p.m. – The Central Michigan Health Department will be handing masks out in several mid-Michigan counties:

Sept. 14 Gladwin County

2 p.m.—4 p.m. 103 N. Bowery, Gladwin

Sept. 18 Roscommon County

9 a.m.—11 a.m. 200 Grand Avenue, Prudenville

Sept. 21. Isabella County

2 p.m.—4 p.m. 2012 E Preston, Mt Pleasant

Sept. 21. Clare County

9 a.m.— 11 a.m. at 815 N. Clare Avenue, Harrison

Sept. 22. Osceola County

10 a.m.— Noon 22054 Professional Drive, Reed City

The state will now report Sunday’s new case numbers on Monday.

Sept. 12

Updated 7:39 p.m. – More than 400,000 people have signed a petition to scale back Gov. Whitmer’s emergency powers.

Updated 3:45 p.m. – Michigan now has 111,524 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,591 COVID-19 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of Sept. 12, 85,513 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines recovered as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Sept. 11

Updated 3:21 p.m.- Michigan health officials are reporting 1,313 new cases of the coronavirus and 9 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 110,832 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,578 COVID-19 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of Sept. 4, 80,678 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Updated 8:16 a.m.- A new approach to coronavirus testing out of the University of Illinois could be a major breakthrough.

Updated 7:23 a.m.- The Food and Drug Administration is outsourcing some of its data analysis for COVID-19.

The agency says only a small number of staff can properly interpret the data, forcing the FDA to turn to the private sector to help determine the effectiveness of various COVID-19 treatments.

FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Dr. Amy Abernethy scored herself at just 20% when it comes to understanding COVID-19 data.

Sept. 10

Updated 11:06 p.m. – The Unemployment Insurance Agency has started processing payments for Lost Wages Assistance for eligible people in Michigan.

As Michigan continues to reopen sectors of the economy, visitors will now be allowed at nursing homes with restrictions.

As the state tops 109,000 cumulative coronavirus cases Thursday, the governor announced the start of a program meant to help frontline workers. It’s called Futures for Frontliners.

Updated 4:32 p.m. –Michigan health officials are reporting 924 new cases of the coronavirus and 17 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 109,519 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,569 COVID-19 deaths.

Updated 7:49 a.m. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus this morning.

Starting at 10, she’s expected to announce an initiative to help Michigan workers and their families.

You can watch her briefing on 9&10 News. We will also stream it live on our Facebook page, website’s Watch Now page, and on the 9&10 News Plus channel found on the free VUit app.

Updated 6:22 a.m. – AstraZeneca abruptly halted its vaccine trial after one of their volunteers developed an unexplained illness. In this update, we now know a woman in the U.K. developed neurological symptoms consistent with a rare spinal inflammatory disorder, but AstraZeneca says they still don’t know if the vaccine caused it.

The director of the National Institutes of Health said, despite some optimism, a vaccine will not be ready in time for Election Day.

Sept. 9

Updated 2:41 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 783 new cases of the coronavirus and 13 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 108,595 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,552 COVID-19 deaths.

Tuesday the state was at 107,812 confirmed cases with 6,539 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of September 4, 80,678 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Updated 11:36 a.m. – Businesses like gyms, pools, bowling alleys and indoor skating rinks can now reopen statewide.

Fitness centers and indoor pools opened in the U.P. and the Traverse City region back in June.

As of Sept. 9, the state requires employees at all of those businesses in Michigan to wear masks.

Plus, all gym goers must socially distance and wear a mask inside, except while swimming.

Under the governor’s executive order, all gyms must limit capacity to 25%.

Movie theaters, arcades, amusement parks and trampoline parks are still closed.

Updated 6:06 a.m. – The Senate unveiled a new scaled-down stimulus plan that would largely be paid for with unspent money in the CARES law.

It includes an extra $300 in weekly unemployment. Tax credits for two years for parents who are home schooling or using a private school. And the extension of the paycheck protection program.

But Democrats say the bill does not do enough for the American people, and it is not expected to get the votes it needs.

Updated 5:20 a.m. – Researchers are putting a pause on clinical trials for the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine because one of the trial volunteers developed an unexplained illness.

Independent experts will now review the data before the trials can resume.

The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is just one of three vaccines in late-stage development. All three leading candidates said they would not bow to political pressure to release a vaccine too early.

Sept. 8

Updated 11:44 p.m. – This week is the marker for six months of COVID-19 in Michigan. Nothing has been the same since the first cases were announced on March 10.

Updated 4:44 p.m. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill allowing Michigan residents who qualify for unemployment to earn an extra $300 per week.

The bill appropriates $2.8 billion in supplemental funding from FEMA to cover a temporary $300 per-week payment for eligible unemployed workers in the state.

That boosted funding will continue until the federal funding has run out.

The governor’s office says it’s not clear how long funds will last.

Anyone eligible for the benefits don’t have to take any action to receive the additional benefits.

Updated 3:38 p.m. – District Health Department No. 4 has identified a number of possible COVID-19 exposure sites.

If you were at any of these locations at the times listed, you’re asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure:

Pizza Hut, Alpena

Sept. 5 from 12 – 1 p.m.

Charlie O’s Pizza, Hillman

Aug. 30 from 2 – 4 p.m.

Dollar General, Hillman

Sept. 4 from 1 – 1:30 p.m.

Hunan Chinese Restaurant, Alpena

Aug. 31 from 12 – 1 p.m.

Wood Winds Restaurant, Onaway

Sept. 3 from 5 – 6 p.m.

Boyne Mountain Monument Golf Course

Sept. 2 from 3:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Updated 3:19 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 441 new cases of the coronavirus and 1 additional COVID-19 death.

Michigan now has 107,812 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,539 COVID-19 deaths.

Monday the state was at 107,371 confirmed cases with 6,538 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of September 4, 80,678 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Updated 2:18 p.m. – Michigan State University says 124 students tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

Most of the students live off campus, and officials say the increase is likely connect to large student gatherings.

President Samuel Stanley Jr. said the numbers are “disappointing but not unexpected.”

Health officials in Ingham County have limited outdoor gatherings in East Lansing to 25 people. The city also requires masks on streets and sidewalks in popular commercial areas near campus.

Updated 6:07 a.m. – Colleges and university around the U.S. are tightening safety measures to try to slow the spread. The University of West Virginia is just one school taking action Monday, suspending dozens of students for parties and moving more classes online.

And while some schools are gearing up for the year, many k-12 schools that have been open for weeks are dealing with spikes.

Sept. 7

Updated 2:27 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 1,156 new cases of the coronavirus and 4 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 107,371 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,538 COVID-19 deaths.

Saturday the state was at 106,215 confirmed cases with 6,534 deaths.

The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of September 4, 80,678 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

With cold weather quickly approaching, some of the nation’s top health

Updated 6:26 a.m. – With cold weather quickly approaching, some of the nation’s top health experts say a second wave could be just weeks away.

Florida is now one of at least 27 states that are seeing a rise in cases and some experts say it could get much worse. Florida saw a busy tourist weekend with beaches full and both Universal Studios and Disney World were at full capacity Saturday and Sunday.

Sept. 6

Updated 11:00 p.m. – The virus pandemic is triggering concerns of a potential surge in cases if Americans do no stick to safety guidelines.

New numbers show the U.S. death toll fast approaching 190,000 and infections have reached beyond 6 million.

The World Health Organization just announced a widespread vaccine is not expected until the middle of 2021.

This comes after the CDC said one could be available in the U.S. as early as October, with priority given to health care workers and long-term facility residents first. Large-scale distribution is expected to come later in 2021.

Michigan does not have new numbers for Sunday, Sept. 7. Last week, the state announced it will now only report on new cases from Monday through Saturday.

They say weekend data is often erratic and generally lower due to reduced lab testing and staffing.

Last week, MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said, “At this time, reporting on Sunday rather than Monday is not critical to our understanding of the virus. This change will allow staff who have not had a real day off since February to get some relief and allow the department to prioritize more valuable data reporting, including school outbreak information.”

Monday, Sept. 7, Michigan will release numbers for both Sunday and Monday.

Sept. 5

Updated 7:20 p.m. – Michigan officials say 838 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday. The rolling seven-day average for single-day cases is now 667. On August 22, it was down to 553. 106,215 Michigan residents have now tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

The state is also reporting eight more deaths, three of which were identified during a vital records review. This makes Michigan’s COVID-19 death toll 6,534 As of Friday, 80,678 state residents were listed as recovered. This is up 4,527 from last week.

Sept. 4

Updated 6:25 p.m. – Grand Traverse County Health Department has released two new COVID-19 exposure sites.

Target in Traverse City

Monday, August 24: 7 am – 5 pm

Wednesday, August 26: 7 am – 6 pm

Thursday, August 27: 7 am – 5 pm

Friday, August 28: 7 am – 5 pm

Cobblestone Farms in Kingsley

Thursday, August 27: 11 am – 1:30 pm

Updated 2:57 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 982 new cases of the coronavirus and 7 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 105,377 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,526 COVID-19 deaths.

Thursday the state was at 104,395 confirmed cases with 6,519 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of August 28, 76,151 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Updated 8:55 a.m. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is once again increasing its coronavirus death projection.

The United States has struggled the past two weeks, averaging more than 1,000 deaths a day for the last two weeks. The CDC is now predicting up to 211,000 cumulative American COVID-19 deaths by Sept. 26.

And the White House Coronavirus Task Force is warning Missouri to close bars and mandate masks after labeling the state a “red zone” for cases.

Sept. 3

Updated 7:07 p.m. – On Thursday, Governor Whitmer signed an executive order extending the state of emergency until October 1.

The state of emergency should not be confused with the stay-at-home order that was lifted in June.

State of emergencies allow the governor to issue orders that place restrictions like mask wearing or limiting capacities at restaurants.

To view the executive order, click here.

Updated 3:27 p.m. – Under a new executive order from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, gyms statewide can reopen at limited capacity and organized sports can resume.

Under the order, gyms and pools statewide can reopen at 25% capacity starting Wednesday with strict safety measures in place. Those protocols include mask use at gyms at all times – including times of exercise, and maintaining six feet of distance between workout stations and individuals participating in classes.

The executive order also lets indoor organized sports to resume.

Spectators for indoor organized sports are limited to the guests of the athletes with each athlete designating up to two guests. For outdoor sports competitions, the organizer of the competitions must either limit the audience to the guests of the participants with each athlete designating up to two guests, or limit total attendance to 100 people or fewer, including all participants like athletes, coaches, and staff.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released guidelines on organized sports, recommending against contact sports like football, basketball and soccer. It also associates activities that involve “shouting, singing, or breathing forcefully” with elevated risk for spreading COVID-19.

Updated 2:57 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 685 new cases of the coronavirus and 10 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Nine of the deaths announced Thursday were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan now has 104,395 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,519 COVID-19 deaths.

Wednesday the state was at 103,710 confirmed cases with 6,509 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of August 28, 76,151 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Updated 1:58 p.m. – District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) has identified a possible COVID-19 public exposure site in Oceana County.

If you were at the Village Café in Pentwater during the dates and times listed, you’re asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

Village Café in Pentwater

August 22 from 11:15 a.m. – 3 p.m.

August 23 from 4:30 – 8 p.m.

August 29 from 12 – 8 p.m.

August 30 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

August 31 from 12 – 8 p.m.

DHD#10 says anyone who is self-monitoring as a result should keep away from family, close contacts, and roommates as much as possible.

COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and recent loss of taste or smell.

DHD#10 announced the first death from COVID-19 in Newaygo County.

The health department says a man in his 80s died due to COVID-19 on Aug. 26 at Mercy Health Mercy Campus Muskegon.

Updated 7:11 a.m. – The CDC told all 50 states to prepare for a vaccine as early as October. The agency also announced part of the distribution plan, with health care workers and long-term facility residents among the first to receive the vaccine.

But some health officials are skeptical, like infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Sept. 2

Updated 11:34 p.m. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to once again address the state on the battle against COVID-19. This comes with fans of theaters, gyms, bowling alleys and youth sports await the go ahead statewide.

Updated 4:37 p.m. – District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) is reporting three separate possible COVID-19 exposures at Little River Casino Resort in Manistee.

The health department says three individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were on the property of Little River Casino Resort while they were potentially contagious.

If you were at Little River Casino Resort during the dates and times listed, you’re asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

Little River Casino Resort, Manistee

August 28 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

August 29 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

September 1 from 6:20 a.m. – 2:40 p.m.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department is also reporting a new possible COVID-19 exposure site:

TC Eagles 383/Fraternal Order of Eagles

August 24 from 3:45 p.m. – 9 p.m.

August 26 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

August 27 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Anyone that is self-monitoring as a result should keep away from family, close contacts, and roommates as much as possible.

COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and recent loss of taste or smell.

Updated 2:51 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 524 new cases of the coronavirus and 14 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 103,710 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,509 COVID-19 deaths.

Tuesday the state was at 103,186 confirmed cases with 6,495 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of August 28, 76,151 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Updated 12:57 p.m. – A possible COVID-19 exposure site has been identified in Mackinac County.

The LMAS District Health Department says if you were at Driftwood Restaurant in St. Ignace during the date and time listed below, you should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

The Driftwood Motel Restaurant & Sports Bar, St. Ignace

August 31 from 12 – 1 p.m.

Contact the health department at 906-643-1100 or 1-800-562-4832 if you have any questions.

Updated 7:00 a.m. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a press conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

You can watch it on 9&10 News, or stream it live on our website’s Watch Now page, Facebook page, and on 9&10 News Plus found on the free VUit mobile app.

After nearly six months of closure, many sectors of the economy are buzzing after reports say Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is on the verge of reopening places like gyms, theaters and bowling alleys statewide this week. Read more here.

Updated 6:35 a.m. – Information released on Sept. 1 by the CDC quickly became the spark for multiple inaccurate stories spread across social media. A local health department explained how the inaccurate stories got it wrong.

Updated 6:02 a.m. – Schools in Europe are beginning to reopen just like here in the U.S., even as case numbers surge.

Spain is the hardest-hit country right now, adding 57,000 cases in just the past week.

That even outpaces the U.S.

The French government is now looking into another lockdown as cases rise there, too.

But while Europe is seeing a surge, Wuhan, China has not seen a case in several weeks.

Updated 5:30 a.m. – At one time, New York City was the U.S. coronavirus epicenter. It took a huge financial toll on the city.

Now the city says they are considering cutting hundreds of paramedics and EMTs, something many in the city fear could be dangerous during a second wave. Read more here.

Sept. 1

Updated 5:07 p.m. – The Grand Traverse County Health Department is reporting two new possible COVID-19 exposure sites.

If you were at any of these locations at the times listed, you’re asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

Red Mesa Grill

August 22 from 8 – 10 p.m.

Turtle Creek Casino

August 22 from 11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

August 23 from 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

The health department is also reporting another COVID-19 death. The health department says the individual was a woman in her 70s who was being treated at Munson Medical Center.

This marks the seventh COVID-19 death in the county.

Updated 4:59 p.m. – A task force gave the governor recommendations on ways to keep nursing homes safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Michigan Nursing Homes COVID-19 Preparedness Task Force is recommending things like enacting stricter guidance and protocols for using the regional hub program as care and recovery centers.

That program lets the state create hubs for nursing home residents with COVID-19.

The governor was criticized for the policy, but a recent report from the Center for Health and Research Transformation found the strategy was “logical and appropriate.”

They also suggested nailing down funding so nursing home residents can continue to be tested, improving physical and mental health for nursing home staff, as well as finding more opportunities for safe visitations.

Updated 2:58 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 718 new cases of the coronavirus and 15 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Of the 15 deaths announced Tuesday, 8 were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan now has 103,186 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,495 COVID-19 deaths.

Monday the state was at 102,468 confirmed cases with 6,480 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of August 28, 76,151 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Updated 11:17 a.m. – The state is reporting almost 200 ongoing COVID-19 clusters or outbreaks.

The numbers that contribute to that will now be reported on a different schedule.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will now report cases, deaths and testing on its website Monday through Saturday.

The state says that’s because the weekend data is often erratic and lower than other days due to reduced testing and lab staffing.

Sunday and Monday data will be combined and reported on Mondays.

“At this time, reporting on Sunday rather than Monday is not critical to our understanding of the virus,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “This change will allow staff who have not had a real day off since February to get some relief and allow the department to prioritize more valuable data reporting, including school outbreak information.”

Updated 6:32 a.m. – The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says they may consider allowing a COVID-19 vaccine to be put on the market before finishing all phases of clinical trials.

In the U.S., two vaccines are in phase three clinical trials right now, which is the step determining whether a vaccine is effective and safe.

Now the FDA says they will consider allowing drug makers to put vaccines on the market without completing that phase. Read more here.

August 31

Updated 5:04 p.m. – Central Michigan University confirmed more than 60 new coronavirus cases in just the last week.

Some students are furious they are still holding class.

The university confirmed 63 new cases between August 24 and August 30.

Since June 15, the school has confirmed 142 cases total.

Some students have been putting up signs around campus. One says, “CMU — how many lives are you willing to harm in the name of profit?”

On Friday, CMU’s president said most of the new cases came from three off-campus houses.

This week, the university began on-campus COVID-19 testing.

Starting Tuesday, the school will begin updating its case numbers every day.

Updated 4:35 p.m. – Michigan children in need will continue to be properly fed after the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended federal waivers Monday.

The USDA says they allow for flexibilities in child nutrition programs.

Meals will continue to be provided to children ages 18 and under at no cost to the families.

The waivers for the Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Option are being extended through the end of this calendar year, or until available funding runs out.

Updated 4:07 p.m. – The Health Department of Northwest Michigan has identified several possible COVID-19 public exposure sites.

If you were at any of these locations at the times listed, you’re asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

The Buckle at Grand Traverse Mall

August 21 from 11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

August 22 from 11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

August 23 from 12 – 5 p.m.

Harbor Springs IGA

August 13 – 15 from 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.

August 16 from 7 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

August 17 – 19 from 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.

August 20 from 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Noggin Room, Petoskey

August 22 from 7 – 9 p.m.

JC Penny, Petoskey

August 23 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Ace Hardware, Boyne City

August 27 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Chandler’s, Petoskey

August 28 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The health department is also reporting one new death due to COVID-19 in Emmet Co.

They say the individual was a man in his 70s who was hospitalized.

Updated 2:46 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 451 new cases of the coronavirus and 7 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 102,468 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,480 COVID-19 deaths.

Sunday, the state was at 102,017 confirmed cases with 6,473 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of August 28, 76,151 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Updated 1:06 p.m. – Stormcloud Brewing Company says the Stormcloud Pub and Parkview Taproom are closed after an employee tested positive or COVID-19.

Stormcloud says anyone who visited the pub on August 27 between 4 – 10:30 p.m. should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Parkview Taproom and Stormcloud Pub will be closed for the next few days.

“We have been very diligent with the COVID precautions we have taken and the safety procedures we have implemented in both our pub and taproom this summer. And we are proud of the overwhelming support from our staff who have gone above and beyond to implement those procedures and successfully work through the continual challenges they have been presented with this year. Moving forward, we are working with the Health Department’s recommendations regarding the health of our staff, in addition to following the department’s reopening guidelines for our pub and taproom,” Stormcloud said in a release posted to its website.

Updated 6:00 a.m. –Detroit has a new public memorial honoring those who have died of COVID-19.

It features 900 faces on billboards, which line a bridge where 15 funeral processions will be driving past on Monday.

The processions will be paying tribute to the 1,500 who have died citywide, so far.

Detroit Arts and Culture Director Rochelle Riley, says “Look at those faces that represent the spirit of Detroit.”

Updated 5:11 a.m. – The majority of the U.S. is seeing a drop in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths.

But as we seem to be moving in the right direction, many colleges are battling spikes on campus.

August 30

Updated 6:30 p.m. – Michigan health officials say 539 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Sunday. The state’s total COVID-19 count is now 102,017. With six additional lives lost, Michigan’s death toll is now 6,473.

August 29

Updated 5:30 p.m. – Saturday, state health officials reported 799 new cases. This makes Michigan’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases 101,478. 21 more people are also being reported as dead, making Michigan’s death toll 6,467. Seven of those were identified during a records review.

76,151 Michigan residents are listed as recovered as of Aug. 28, This is up 3,571 from last week.

August 28

Updated 4:31 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 741 new cases of the coronavirus and 6 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 100,699 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,446 COVID-19 deaths.

Updated 5:27 a.m. – The Central Michigan District Health Department has issued an emergency order limiting outdoor gatherings to 25 people.

This comes after the health department has confirmed 98 new COVID-19 cases since the return to school.

Updated 1:23 a.m. – The state is sending cease and desist letters to 11 assisted living facilities that are accused of charging residents $900 COVID-19 fees.

The attorney general’s office received 37 complaints about CSIG Holding Co., which has facilities in both Petoskey and Midland. A company official told the AG’s office the fees were to offset costs from its COVID-19 response.

The company now has 10 days to respond or face a formal investigation.

August 27

Updated 6:35 p.m. – The Grand Traverse County Health Department announced two more possible exposure sites.

If you were at the Traverse City Meijer or the Family Fare near Chums Corner during dates and times listed below, you may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should monitor for symptoms for two weeks.

Meijer, Traverse City

13 from 12:30 – 9 p.m.

August 14 from 12:30 – 9 p.m.

August 15 from 12:30 – 9 p.m.

August 16 from 12:30 – 9 p.m.

August 17 from 12:30 – 9 p.m.

August 18 from 12:30 – 9 p.m.

Family Fare, Chums Corner

August 19 from 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

August 20 from 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Updated 3:26 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 758 new cases of the coronavirus and 16 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 99,958 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,440 COVID-19 deaths.

Updated 6:23 a.m. – Michigan, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania—all led by Democratic governors—are being asked to send data to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ says executive orders in all four states may have endangered people in assisted living facilities.

The data request revolves around orders given to public nursing homes to accept recovering COVID-19 patients from hospitals.

The purpose of the orders was to free up space at overflowing hospitals. But the orders were criticized for putting people who are most at risk in jeopardy.

Gov. Whitmer and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo responded in a joint statement calling the request nothing more than a transparent attempt to politicize the matter.

They also noted several Republican-led states made similar guidelines but were not asked for documents regarding nursing homes.

August 26

Updated 8:32 p.m. – The Central Michigan District Health Department identified 106 COVID-19 cases related to those returning to the Mt Pleasant area. The health department says case counts include current students, former students and those living in the community who were identified as being associated with other cases related to return to school.

And in Gaylord, Tap Room 32 has been identified as another low-risk, public exposure site for patrons who visited on August 18 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Updated 3:15 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 761 new cases of the coronavirus and 7 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 99,200 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,424 COVID-19 deaths.

Updated 6:26 a.m. – The COVID-19 cases among students at Central Michigan University is causing staffing shortages at Dog Central, a local restaurant.

Owner Paul McFall said his is not the only business in the area experiencing a similar problem.

August 25

Updated 3:26 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 779 new cases of the coronavirus and 20 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 98,439 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,417 COVID-19 deaths.

Updated 1:47 p.m. – On Tuesday, Governor Whitmer announced a $1.2 million donation from IKEA that will go to Michigan’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

Now that schools are starting to reopen, we want to go over what Governor Whitmer’s MI Safe Schools Roadmap says about students and staff wearing face masks.

Updated 6:52 a.m. – Gov. Whitmer is set to address the state at 1:30 in the afternoon for an update on the state’s coronavirus response.

You can watch it on 9&10 News, our Facebook page, website’s Watch Now page, and on the free SBTV app.

August 24

Updated 11:02 p.m. – Farmers say they’re still struggling with an Executive Order that requires mandatory COVID-19 testing of farm workers. A class-action lawsuit was filed to try to stop it, but a Court of Appeals judge has now denied the farmers request.

The legislature and governor have six weeks to put together the state’s budget for next year.

Schools depending on Zoom to help their virtual students have already had a little hiccup. Video conferencing app Zoom reported a widespread outage starting this morning across the U.S.

Updated 5:02 p.m. – Health officials say 868 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths have been confirmed in Michigan.

As of Friday, 72,580 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

Updated 8:22 a.m. – A turning point in the fight against COVID-19—President Trump says the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency authorization for convalescent plasma.

Although, the FDA wants to be clear this is not a cure. This will be used as a therapeutic treatment for COVID-19 patients that are in the hospital.

August 23

Updated 11:45 p.m. – Two pop-up coronavirus testing sites are coming to Northern Michigan. The first is Wednesday, Aug. 26 in Petoskey at the Emmet County Fairgrounds.

On Thursday, August 27, it is being offered at the East Jordan Middle School parking lot. Testing runs both days from 10 a.m. to 3 pm. and is a joint effort between the Health Department of Northwest Michigan and the Michigan National Guard. No appointment or referral is needed.

Updated 9:30 p.m. – Following a video of a large amount of Central Michigan University students leaving a party Thursday night, the school is speaking out. The university says they will not allow the actions of individuals to jeopardize others. In a statement, Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Tony Voisin says they will immediately fine or possibly suspend students who host or attend large gatherings. He says large parties at other schools have caused spikes in cases and even shut down some campuses. The school warns this could also happen in Mt. Pleasant if students continue “this type of reckless, irresponsible behavior.”

Updated 4:15 p.m. – Health officials say 768 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Michigan. This comes on the heels of Saturday seeing more than 950 new COVID-19 cases.

The state says single-day numbers will likely be higher for a few days following Friday’s glitch. There was an error with data entry and that night, less than 400 cases were reported.

With Sunday’s confirmed cases, Michigan’s total is now 96,792. The death toll stands at 6,393 after four additional deaths.

August 22

Updated 5:30 p.m. – On Saturday, Michigan saw its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last seven days. The state says 953 new single-day cases were confirmed.

On Friday, the seven-day rolling average was at 562. The state’s total confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic is now at 96,024.

With 11 additional lives lost – eight of which were identified during a vital record review – 6,389 Michigan deaths are attributed to the virus. 72,580 state residents are reported as recovered as of Aug. 21. This is up 4,802 from last week.

August 21

Updated 10:41 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 374 new cases of the coronavirus and 10 additional COVID-19 deaths, but say Friday’s number of new cases is less than expected because of an issue with the reporting of electronic lab results.

According to the state’s website, “A large number of received lab messages were improperly formatted and temporarily blocked some valid results from being processed and entered into the reporting system. This issue is currently being fixed. As the valid results enter the system over the next day or two, there will likely be higher than expected numbers of daily case counts. This lab result backlog should not affect the 7-day rolling average or the cases by date of onset in the dashboard data.”

Michigan now has 95,071 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,378 COVID-19 deaths.

Thursday the state was at 94,697 confirmed cases with 6,368 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of August 14, 67,778 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Updated 5:35 p.m. – The Health Department of Northwest Michigan has identified two new possible COVID-19 exposure sites.

If you were at any of these locations at the times listed, you’re asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

Pierson’s Grill and Spirits, Harbor Springs

August 16 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Bob’s Place Restaurant, Alanson

August 20 from 4:15 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Centre Ice in Traverse City, TC Cup Men’s Hockey Tournament from 8/14-8/16

Friday, 8/14 from 6:30pm-10:30pm

Saturday, 8/15 from 9am-7pm

Sunday, 8/16 from 10am-12pm

Apache Trout Grill

Wednesday, 8/12 from 10am-4pm

Thursday, 8/13 and Friday, 8/14 from 4pm-11pm

Saturday, 8/15 and Sunday, 8/16 from 10am-4pm

Updated 4:19 p.m. – Six Michigan businesses were fined after the state said they didn’t do enough to protect their workers from the coronavirus.

MIOSHA cited the six companies, all of which are located downstate, for infractions like letting employees work close together without masks, failing to do daily health screenings, and failing to develop a preparedness and response plan to COVID-19.

Updated 1:26 p.m. – The Michigan Court of Appeals says Governor Gretchen Whitmer was within her authority when she continued the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency without legislative approval.

In a 2-1 decision Friday, the court ruled in Whitmer’s favor after Republican legislative leadership challenged Whitmer’s use of executive emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Republican leadership argued Whitmer’s decision to extend the COVID-19 state of emergency past April 30 was unconstitutional.

However, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled: “Proceeding on the assumption that the Legislature had standing to file suit, we hold that the Governor’s declaration of a state of emergency, her extensions of the state of emergency, and her issuance of related EOs clearly fell within the scope of the Governor’s authority under the EPGA. We further hold that the EPGA does not violate the Separation of Powers Clause. We therefore decline to address whether the Governor was additionally authorized to take those same measures under the EMA and whether the Governor violated the EMA—those matters are moot. Finally, we hold that there is no basis to reverse the order of the Court of Claims denying the motion to intervene.”

Updated 11:22 a.m. – The free mask initiative Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently announced is now giving the masks out to the select groups.

Last week Governor Whitmer said four million masks will be available to low-income residents, seniors, schools and homeless shelters.

The masks have already been sent to local health and human services offices, community action agencies, testing sites and low-income schools.

They are now ready for pick-up.

Anyone who is interested in receiving a free mask should first contact their local DHHS or CAA office.

Updated 11:08 a.m. – As schools are either beginning their school year or getting ready to, the state is reporting 14 outbreaks across the state in K-12 schools and colleges.

The state has not released exactly which schools are dealing with outbreaks, but none so far are in northern Michigan or the Upper Peninsula.

Updated 10:47 a.m. – FEMA has approved Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s request to give an extra $300 a week to unemployed workers.

The extra money will go to the more than 910,000 Michiganders unemployed.

These benefits will be retroactive to August 1, but it’s not clear how long the extra funding will last.

The hundreds of thousands of people unemployed in Michigan do not need to do anything extra to get the added money.

Updated 9:00 a.m. – Versiti Blood Center says every blood donor will be tested for coronavirus antibodies. If donors are positive, that means they either already had the virus or they’ve developed a response to it.

The antibodies are not harmful and can be safely transfused to another patient. Blood donations have slowed down due to the pandemic, which means it’s even more important than ever to donate blood.

Updated 8:44 a.m. – Buckley Community Schools says the district qualifies for a portion of the $65 million in federal CARES funding, but with the new coronavirus protocols, that money is essentially already gone.

“We’ve actually spent more than that just in PPE,” says Superintendent Jessica Harrand. Read more here.

August 20

Updated 11:55 p.m. –The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity held a virtual meeting to speak with Mount Pleasant business owners about the fall influx of students.

Updated 11:50 p.m. – If you need to renew your license, the Secretary of State is offering special appointments and extended hours get it done.

It’s for those with a driver license or state ID card that expires between January first of this year and September 30.

Many driver’s licenses and IDs can be renewed online or by mail.

To make an appointment, click here or call 888-SOS-MICH (767-6424).

Updated 4:21 p.m. – District Health Department #10 and Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department are reporting possible COVID-19 exposure at Crystal Mountain golf course locations in Thompsonville.

The say the individual who tested positive for COVID-19 wore a mask and social distanced, so the potential exposure is considered low risk.

If you were at any of these locations at the times listed, you’re asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

Crystal Mountain’s Mountain Ridge Course

August 13 from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

August 14 from 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Crystal Mountain’s Betsie Valley Course

August 14 from 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Kilwin’s Bay View location

August 7 from 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

August 8 from 12 – 10 p.m.

August 9 from 12:30 – 9:30 p.m.

August 13 from 11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

August 14 from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

August 15 from 12 – 10 p.m.

August 16 from 12 – 9:30 p.m.

August 18 12 – 9:30 p.m.

Apache Trout Grill

August 9 from 4 – 9 p.m.

August 10 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

August 11 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

August 13 from 4 – 10 p.m.

August 14 from 4 -10 p.m.

August 15 from 4 – 10 p.m.

Updated 3:09 p.m. – Michigan health officials are reporting 419 new cases of the coronavirus and 19 additional COVID-19 deaths. Eleven of the deaths were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan now has 94,697 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,368 COVID-19 deaths.

Wednesday the state was at 94,278 confirmed cases with 6,349 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of August 14, 67,778 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Updated 1:40 p.m. – Organizers have canceled the 2020 Bell’s Brewery Iceman Cometh Challenge.

They say crews spent hours making plans to implement precautions for the health and safety of participants, but could not secure the needed permitting for the 31st edition of the Iceman Cometh Challenge.

Organizers ask that you defer registration to 2021 or donate the fee to the Iceman Cometh Challenge to help them continue to host events for the community.

Any donated registration fee will be 100% tax deductible, they will hold your spot for the 2021 event, and you will be entered into a drawing for some ‘cool swag.’

Updated 12:38 p.m. – The number of first-time unemployment claims has moved back above the 1 million mark amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Labor Department reports first-time claims rose to a seasonally adjusted 1.1 million claims last week.

It was 971,000 the week before that.

Economists hoped it would stay below that 1 million line, indicating the labor market is on a steady path to recovery.

Continued claims declined to 14.8 million, down from 15.5 million the week before.

The latest figures suggest that more than five months after the viral outbreak erupted the economy is still weak, despite recent gains as some businesses reopen and some sectors like housing and manufacturing have rebounded.

Updated 8:05 a.m. –A federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of about 170 farms and orchards against Gov. Whitmer’s office and the MDHHS claiming the order mandating testing for migrant workers was discriminatory. 9&10 News spoke with West Wind Orchards owner David Smeltzer and one of his workers about the lawsuit.

Updated 7:08 a.m. – Some Northern Michigan residents are still having a hard time catching up on rent amid the pandemic. Now, the state is coming in with aid in order to help ease that burden.

August 19

Updated 11:35 p.m. – Schools have the plan from the state to reopen amid COVID-19 concerns, now that they approved the Return to Learn plan. It also comes with a price tag.

State Representative Michele Hoitentga introduced legislation in Lansing that would require the governor to make county designations instead of regional ones during a state of emergency.

And The Michigan Health Department issued an emergency order requiring testing of state prison staff.

Updated 2:55 p.m. – Michigan is reporting 616 new cases of the coronavirus and 9 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 94,278 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,349 COVID-19 deaths.

Tuesday the state was at 93,662 confirmed cases with 6,340 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of August 14, 67,778 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced $60 million in additional federal coronavirus relief funds will be going to Michigan schools with the most need due to COVID-19.

The money will be used to help schools bridge the digital divide for students learning remotely and will be divided based on the number of economically disadvantaged students, English language learners and special needs students.

Updated 11:29 p.m. – District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) is reporting the first death from COVID-19 in Manistee County.

DHD#10 says a Manistee County woman in her 50s passed away at her home on Friday.

“We wish to convey our deepest sympathies to the family who lost their loved one,” said Dr. Jennifer Morse, DHD#10 Medical Director. “We continue to urge the public to be vigilant in preventing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a proper face covering, social distancing, avoiding touching your face, and washing your hands often.”

Updated 7:48 a.m. – New COVID-19 cases are popping up at colleges like Oklahoma State University, where an entire sorority house is now under quarantine after 23 members of the sorority tested positive.

And in Indiana, where there are now more than 147 confirmed COVID-19 cases at Notre Dame eight days after term began, causing the school to stop in person classes for at least two weeks. The previous count of confirmed cases was 60.

Dr. Anthony Fauci warns there are really troublesome signs the virus can cause long-term health effects even for those college aged students.

August 18

Updated 11:38 p.m. – Michigan State University is going online for the fall and is encouraging students to stay home.

Restaurants are having to close on days they would normally be open because of staff shortages.

Updated 4:38 p.m. – The LMAS District Health Department identified two possible COVID-19 exposure sites in Mackinac County.

Captain’s Quarters Wash & Dry Dock Coin Laundromat, St. Ignace

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Friday, August 14

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 15

Bentley’s B-M-L Café, St. Ignace

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 15

If you were at any of these locations at the times listed, you’re asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

Updated 3:08 p.m. – Michigan is reporting 477 new cases of the coronavirus and 15 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Tuesday’s data includes 7 deaths identified during a vital records review.

Michigan now has 93,662 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,340 COVID-19 deaths.

Monday the state was at 93,185 confirmed cases with 6,325 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of August 14, 67,778 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Updated 12:45 p.m. – New numbers are spotlighting the growing issues with coronavirus in nursing homes across the country.

An industry report shows COVID-19 cases jumped almost 80% in nursing homes earlier this summer.

From June 21 to July 26 cases surged to a 77% increase across the country in nursing homes.

The study also found weekly deaths rose by 25%.

Long-term care facilities account for less than 1% of the U.S. population, but more than 40% of COVID-19 deaths.

There’s also more concern for nursing homes in Sunbelt states as cases continue to rise.

Back in July, the White House released $5 billion for nursing homes and launched a program to equip each home with a fast-test machine to screen residents and staff for the coronavirus.

Updated 8:33 a.m. – Ten states are experiencing rising COVID-19 cases, and deaths due to the virus are up in nine states.

Health officials are advising schools to not open unless infection rates are lower than 5%—more than half the country is reporting rates over 5%.

Within one week of in-person classes starting at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, they are already getting moved to online learning. Right now, 526 UNC students are in isolation or quarantine because of the coronavirus.

August 17

Updated 5:12 p.m. – The Health Department of Northwest Michigan announced several more possible COVID-19 exposure sites Monday.

City Park Grill, Petoskey

August 10 10:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

August 11 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

August 12 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

August 13 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

August 15 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

August 16 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Charlevoix Community Pool

August 11, 12 & 13

Palette Bistro, Petoskey

August 14 from 8 – 9 p.m.

Chandler’s, Petoskey

August 14 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Beaver Island Ferry

2:30 p.m. departure to Beaver Island on August 14

North Perk, Petoskey

August 16 from 9:45 – 10 a.m.

Updated 4:35 p.m. – A student at Petoskey High School and a member of the football team has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to families and staff, the school’s superintendent says those who were directly involved with the student will receive additional communication from school staff or the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.

The superintendent says the school district will cooperate with the Health Department of Northwest Michigan regarding the implementation of screening and testing protocols for students and staff.

Updated 2:37 p.m. – Michigan is reporting 465 new cases of the coronavirus and 1 additional COVID-19 death.

Michigan now has 93,185 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,325 COVID-19 deaths.

Sunday the state was at 92,720 confirmed cases with 6,324 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of August 14, 67,778 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Updated 8:05 a.m. –Monday, August 17, is the first day back for students at Northern Michigan University.

They will head back to class in person. University President Fritz Erickson says masks, testing and social distancing will be strictly enforced.

Updated 7:50 a.m. – Students are starting to return back-to-school, but 34 states are reporting infection rates higher than 5%, causing backlash from educators across the country.

Nationally, there are teachers choosing to retire or resign because their school is reopening during the pandemic.

And The Food and Drug Administration is granting emergency authorization for a new saliva-based test that delivers COVID-19 results faster.