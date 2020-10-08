Cheboygan Children’s Trail: Keeping Kids Engaged with Nature and the Art of Storytelling

The Cheboygan community has come together to create something truly magical for kids and young families. The Children’s Trail is keeping kids engaged with nature, the art of storytelling, and promotes discovery. This project has been years in the making. Connie Rieger, the trail coordinator says, “It was an undeveloped area over here. We said we could build a trail over here and as we did it just evolved.”

The trail is guided with a storybook that rotates every month. There is a little library where kids can take books, interactive art sculptures, a checkerboard table, and plenty of whimsical wooden birds to discover along the way.

There is a free event happening this Saturday, October 10 from 11-2 pm, in celebration of the trail and Halloween. There will be storytellers sharing tall tales with families, live music and plenty of little Halloween treats for the kids. People are required to wear P.P.E. masks to this event and all COVID-19 protocol will be taking place during registration.

If you would like more information, email Connie Rieger at connierieger@yahoo.com