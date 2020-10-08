Boyne Forward Hosts Fit Biz Fall Poker Run at Avalanche Mountain

If you are looking for a reason to enjoy the fall weather—we’ve got just thing.

The Boyne Forward Fit Biz Fall Poker Run is going on at Avalanche Mountain in Boyne City Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

It is free, and participants hike the mountain and grab a card at five stops along the way.

You are able to win different prizes like a Yeti cup or even a hotel stay.

Not into the hike? You can hang out at the bottom of the mountain to check out various vendors.

“There’s lots of ways to support the cause, network, meet business owners, share great ideas and get out in god’s great northern Michigan company and get some fresh air,” said one of the organizer Scott MacKenzie.

They’ll also be following all COVID-19 safety protocols.