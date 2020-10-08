Benzie Central Schools Bond Would Mean Upgrades to District

This upcoming election is the fourth time the Benzie Central Schools bond proposal is on the ballot.

Superintendent Amiee Erfourth said, “We were very close last time and that was the reason for trying it this fourth time. We were only 35 votes away.”

The school district is looking for an increase of 0.39 mills from 1.60 to 1.99.

“If you have a $100,000 house it ends up being about $1.60 a month,” Erfourth said. “Those mills will be falling off if they’re not approved at this vote.”

If the bond passes, the school district has plans to upgrade its buildings.

“We are looking to do a roof replacement at the high school and middle school, a roof replacement at Betsie Valley,” Erfourth said. “Then also looking at a new roof at Lake Ann along with sidewalks, boiler systems, as well as an addition of two classrooms.”

Benzie Central Schools is also looking to build a brand new K-5 school on the high school and middle school campus to replace Platte River and Crystal Lake Elementary Schools.

“The two older elementaries, they have reached their life expectancy. They’re coming up on 70-years-old,” said Mike Zielinski, director of operations and facilities maintenance. “The building standards from back then are light years away from where they are now.”

Along with the upgrades, the bond would allow for a new bus garage as well as new buses annually for the next 10 years.

“We’re out of room, it would just be a better place to have a bus garage up at our high school and consolidate everything into one place,” Zielinski said.

Students would also receive one to one technology, like new computers, projectors, and other classroom equipment.

“Our classrooms, now that we’re doing virtual learning, we need to bring those up to date too,” said Erfourth. “Having two way communication with teachers and students is needed, and having the right equipment like web cameras allow kids to learn in real time if they’re not in the same space as you.”

Superintendent Erfourth said this is not just a school district issue, but a community issue.

“Having new schools and having vibrant schools are what drives people to a community,” Erfourth said. “We obviously want to attract young families to our district. People look at the schools system and they look at the facilities and that’s what people decide upon. We want to make sure that we are providing that access for our families.”