Antrim Co. Murder Investigation Connected to Late-Night MSP, FBI Operation in Wexford Co.

What started as a search for a missing man has now turned into a murder case.

Police found Gary Pickvet Jr.’s body late Tuesday in Antrim County.

Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, state police arrested a Gaylord man they believe is connected to his death. The FBI helped local police with the “large scale operation” on 39 Road in Wexford County.

Troopers say they can’t release many details, but there is no threat to the public.

The cause of death is still unclear at this point. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Their involvement in the operation is still unclear, but state police tell us there will be a press conference in Lansing at 1 p.m.

The body of Pickvet Jr. was found late Tuesday night near a ditch on Turner Road and Alba Highway, that’s in Antrim County.

Police say Pickvet Jr. was reported missing on Sunday and was last seen on Saturday riding in a car with someone he knew. That acquaintance says Pickvet Jr. asked to leave the car and then ran into the woods.