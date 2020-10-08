Antrim Co. Charges Tied to Governor Whitmer Kidnapping Plot

Three men were charged in Antrim County for what the Attorney General says was their role in a serious and credible plot to kidnap and possibly kill the governor.

Investigators say on August 18, the group known as Wolverine Watchmen discussed doing surveillance of the governor’s vacation home as part of their plan to kidnap her.

“The federal complaints in this case alleges that the FBI began an investigation earlier this year after becoming aware that through social media that a group of individuals was discussing the violent overthrow of certain government and law enforcement components,” said Andrew Birge, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan

Documents say one member of the group knew the name of the Antrim County Lake that the governor’s summer home is on.

That same person said they were looking for an escape route using a boat on that lake.

“Our efforts uncovered elaborate plans to endanger the lives of law enforcement officer’s government officials and the broader public,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

It was on August 26th the feds say preparation ramped up.

The group decided to spend $4,000 on helmets and night vision goggles.

“The alleged conspirators used operational security measures including communicating by encrypted messaging platforms and used code words and phrases in an attempt to avoid detection by law enforcement,” said Birge.

The court documents outline how the group began performing surveillance at the governor’s vacation home, and the plans to blow up an Antrim County Bridge.