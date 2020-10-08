Location of Events in The Plot Against Gov. Whitmer

13 people are accused of plotting to kidnap the governor.

The militia group is called the Wolverine Watchmen and court documents show they recruited members on social media as far back as November of 2019.

The plan also included killing police and overthrowing parts of the government.

They even planned storming the Capitol building.

In June, the group held their first meeting in Dublin, Ohio and seemed to be upset with the governor’s coronavirus response.

Court documents show the group several training sessions with guns in Luther.

In early July, several members of the group also attended firearms training and combat drills in Wisconsin.

There were several meetings at Adam Fox’s business in Grand Rapids, and the group attended second amendment rallies at the State Capitol in Lansing.

The documents also say they successfully tested an improvised explosive device and they eventually even surveilled the governor’s vacation home in Elk Rapids.

They planned to kidnap her before the November election.

The FBI became aware of the group’s plans to violently overthrow certain governments early this year.

They later sent undercover agents into the extremist’s meetings.

Three of the members were arrested on a property in Cadillac Wednesday night.

Above is all of the locations involved with the operation to foil the plot.

Hundreds of state police officers and FBI agents were involved on Wednesday, and no one was hurt while executing the arrests.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.