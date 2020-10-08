A Breakdown of Charges in Plot Against Gov. Whitmer

At the state level, three men were charged with providing material support for a terrorist act in Antrim County.

That includes Eric Molitor of Cadillac, Michael Null and William Null.

Sean Fix of Belleville is awaiting charges in Antrim County.

Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico are facing charges in Jackson County.

In the federal case, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged.

Court documents paint Adam Fox as a kind of ring leader for the operation.

Paul Bellar and Barry Croft are also charged.

