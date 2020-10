If you find a wallet on the ground, you return it, right?

What if you find the money already inside your house?

A property owner in Chicago found nearly $10,000 in cash hidden in a recently purchased home.

Investor Jim Dow bought the home to renovate it.

After the deal was done, he found envelopes stuffed with cash hidden around the living room.

Dow knew what to do…he contacted the former owners and returned the money.