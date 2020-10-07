Walk to School Day Encourages Smaller, Socially Distanced Groups

Some students in Northern Michigan may be taking a different mode of transportation than usual as they head to school.

Norte’s annual Northern Michigan Walk to School Day kicks off Wednesday morning—but with a few changes.

Because of COVID-19, Norte is not doing its usual big walk to school.

Instead, they’re encouraging families who live close by to school to walk in smaller groups or individually.

They’re also asking students who do participate to wear masks and socially distance if they’re walking with a group.

Bryan Kay is the principal at Traverse Heights Elementary School, and says the annual event is great to get students moving in the morning.

“I think movement is extremely important for our students and that connection of walking to school is very important too. It starts the students’ day and the family’s day on a really positive note, and that’s why I really like the thought of the walk to school day as well as encouraging students to continue to do so,” Kay says.