Vice President Pence, Senator Harris Talk About COVID-19 Plans at Vice Presidential Debate

The first and only vice presidential debate this election season wrapped up Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, election day is fewer than four weeks away.

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Senator Kamala Harris faced off in Salt Lake City at the University of Utah.

New safety precautions were put in place including plexiglass and their desks were spaced out more than 12 feet apart.

For the first time, the debate commission fully enforced all guests wearing masks.

USA Today’s Susan Page moderated the debate which focused on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Senator Harris touched on what the Biden Administration would do to control the virus.

“Our plan is about what we need to do for a national strategy. For contact tracing, for testing, for administration of the vaccine and making sure that it will be free for all. That is the plan that Joe Biden has and that I have,” said Senator Harris.

Vice President Mike Pence responded saying the Biden plan to control the virus is a lot like the Trump Administration’s plan.

“When I look at their plan that talks about advancing testing, creating new PPE, developing a vaccine. It looks a little bit like plagiarism, which is something Joe Biden knows a little bit about,” said Vice President Pence.

The second of three scheduled presidential debates is set for Thursday, October 15.