Texas Officer Charged with Murder for Shooting Jonathan Price

In this update on a police involved shooting in Texas, a police officer has been charged with the murder of Jonathan Price, an unarmed black man who was breaking up a fight.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses say Price stepped in to stop a verbal fight.

By the time police arrived, the situation had calmed.

They attempted to detain Price before he started to walk away. That’s when Officer Shaun Lucas shot his Taser at him before firing his gun.

Jonathan Price’s family attorney says the officer’s actions deserve full punishment.

Attorney S. Lee Merritt says, “Mr. Lucas should face the stiffest penalty available under law we don’t think that he should be ever, ever free again there wasn’t absolutely no justification for the use of force and we think that it’s particularly troublesome that he did so under the color of state authority.”

The Texas Department of Safety released a statement saying “The preliminary investigation indicates that the actions of Officer Lucas were not reasonable.”

An internal investigation has been launched into the situation.