TCAPS Millage Renewal Could Secure Large Federal Funds for District

Traverse City Area Public Schools are looking to renew the property tax that helps fund vital programs.

That tax makes up a portion of TCAPS’ annual federal funding.

TCAPS’ Superintendent, John VanWagoner says, “$8,111 is collected from this 18 mills on the non homesteads, non principal residences and commercial properties.”

He says what some people get confused about is that this tax doesn’t apply to all homeowners.

“It is not an increase at all on the tax levy on what they have right now on their tax bill. Again, thats only people that it’s a second home and commercial property,” said VanWagoner.

This money helps to pay teachers, bus drivers, and provide new education materials for students.

Superintendent VanWagoner says if the millage doesn’t pass TCAPS could be in trouble.

“If this were to drop below 18 we would actually become the lowest funded district in the entire state of Michigan,” says VanWagoner.

One TCAPS parent, Steve Shugart, says with drama surrounding the district in the last year, he is happy to see change.

Shugart says, “It means a lot to me especially given the last year or so with TCAPS and a lot of things have been in the news with the previous superintendent and how it was handled.”

Shurgats says he’ll vote to support TCAPS. “The students, the staff, the activities like the band and extra curricular activities that go on, the sports- those are all positive and can get behind all of those,” said Shugart.

The millage will be on the ballot in November’s election.