State Sees High Early Demand in Flu Shots Amidst COVID-19

While the state continues to fight COVID-19, Michigan are now entering flu season. Unknown what kind of impact could from both at the same time, more and more people are getting the flu shot.

The state is pushing for more people to get their flu shot this year than ever before. The less people that have to deal with the flu makes it easier to handle COVID-19 this fall and winter.

“This morning I think we’ve done eight or nine,” says Vickie Hall at Hometown Pharmacy in Reed City, “People just keep coming in.”

For some it’s a yearly habit, while others never get it. But one thing is for sure, the amount of people getting flu shots in 2020, is already on the rise.

“Some people even in August checked in asking and then September we started seeing more,” says Hall, “But definitely in the last week, it’s really picked up a lot more.”

Many times doctors advise to even wait until mid-October before getting it, even if you want it sooner.

“It was just so that the elderly could be protected for longer,” says Bethanie Dean of the District Health Department #10, “They didn’t want to get it so early in the season and then maybe their immunity would wear off towards the end of the flu season.”

That’s causing an issue, depending on the local demand, pharmacies are already forced to order and reorder stock.

“I know that there are some stores that are running low,” says Hall, “And actually they wanted to borrow some from us and I was like nope.”

But the DHD10 says while shortages may be local and temporary, we have dealt with COVID long enough to have seen this coming.

“They’ve prepared for this. They knew that there was going to be an increase in people getting their flu vaccine so they have made a lot of the flu vaccine,” says Dean, “They’re ready for it.”

The realities of COVID may be opening eyes to the danger of the flu.

“Tens of thousands of people die every year and people don’t still get their flu shots,” says Hall.

If you live within the DHD10 footprint, they are hosting free flu shot clinics on Fridays. Here are the scheduled locations and times.

The Future Home of Crawford County Council on Aging 4388 West M-72, Grayling, MI 49738

Every Friday – October 9, 16, 23, 30 and November 6, 13, 20 12:30-3:30 p.m.