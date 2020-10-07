Stage is Set for Vice Presidential Debate in Salt Lake City

While it is still uncertain if the presidential debate will still happen next week, the stage is set for the vice presidential debate Wednesday night.

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris will face off in Salt Lake City.

Both Harris and Pence have tested negative for the coronavirus as of Wednesday evening.

The two will also be tested before the debate and will have a Plexiglas divider between them.

You can watch the debate Wednesday night on 9&10 News, our website’s Watch Now livestream page, Facebook page, or on the 9&10 News Plus channel on the free VUit app.