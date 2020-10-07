Senator Stabenow Announces $210,060 to Help Northwest Michigan Farmers Markets

Senator Debbie Stabenow has announced more than $210,000 in funding for northwest Lower Peninsula Michigan Farmers Markets.

The funding comes from the 2018 Farm Bill, which Senator Stabenow co-authored.

The Department of Agriculture’s Farmers Market Promotion Program will send the money to five markets.

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan will receive $210,060 to promote five farmers markets in Northwest Michigan and grow their customer base among residents and tourists.

The goal of the funding is to enhance visibility, train market managers, and strengthen digital tools to help people find markets.

The project also allows food assistance dollars to be spent on local produce.