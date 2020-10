Saginaw Man Killed in Car-Bicycle Crash on US-10 in Mason Co.

A crash involving a bicycle and car killed a man from Saginaw on Tuesday.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 4 p.m. on US-10 in Mason County, west of Stiles Road in Amber Township.

The bicyclist, identified as Brandon Alpin, was riding on the paved shoulder when witnesses say he veered into oncoming traffic.

Deputies say he was hit by a car and died at the scene. US-10 was closed for two hours.