Realtors Say It’s a Buyers Market in Gladwin County After Historic Flood

Realtors in Gladwin County are saying it’s a buyer’s market for properties along what’s left of Secord, Smallwood and Wixom Lakes.

“I’ve seen a lot of heartache, a lot of emotions, I see a lot of people who are not wanting to live up here anymore,” says Carrie Huckins, owner and broker of Better Homes and Acres Real Estate in Beaverton.

In May, a historic rain event led to the failure of several dams in Gladwin and Midland counties.

The flood displaced more than 11,000 people, damaged 2,500 structures and caused an estimated $250 million in damages.

Huckins says, “I built my career around these lakes, my husband built his career around these lakes and the tourism is down, the traffic is down, everybody moral is down, it’s really affected the community.”

At first, Huckins says she didn’t know where the real estate market would go:

“The values are probably a good 20 to 50 percent drop, depending on the damage to the home.”

However, over time, for sale signs started popping up and with low interest rates she says it’s a buyer’s market.

“Buyers have a lot to choose from right now on Wixom Lake,” says Huckins.

Robin Hanel, a sales associate for Coldwell Banker Kiger Real Estate in Downtown Gladwin, says although sellers may be taking a hit, properties are selling.

“Do I feel that people that people are willing to take a risk, yes. We’re going to get our lakes back and people are going to buy.”

Hanel says she thankful for the buyers because it means people are willing to invest in the future of Gladwin and Midland Counties.

“I’m praying that our prices don’t tank. I’m praying that we can hold. I’m praying that insurance companies help our people that are affected by this, because it is horrific,” says Hanel.