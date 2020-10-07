President Trump Tweets About Shutting Down Coronavirus Relief Negotiations

President Trump took to Twitter to say he’s calling off negotiations with Democrats on a new coronavirus relief bill until after the election.

The president continues to recover at the White House after being diagnosed with COVID-19. His first full day back was nothing short of eventful.

Tuesday afternoon, the president tweeted, “Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their request, and looking to the future of our Country. I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major stimulus bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and small business.”

That made several lawmakers on Capitol Hill unhappy.

Sen. Gary Peters said, “The president’s announcement that he is suspending negations on coronavirus relief for Michigan is completely unacceptable. Michigan simply cannot wait.”

Peters also added that he “stands ready to hammer out a deal for Michigan families.”

Republican Congressman John Moolenaar has a different response to the suspension of COVID-19 relief negotiations.

In a statement, Moonlenaar said, “Many Michigan small business have been hurting. I’ve been working to reopen the Paycheck Protection Program. There’s $138 billion of relief in there that’s already been approved by Congress, but House Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats are blocking the bill.”

Later Tuesday night, around 10 p.m., the president’s tweets changed course.

He said, “The House & Senate should IMMEDIATELY Approve 25 Billion Dollars for Airline Payroll Support, & 135 Billion Dollars for Paycheck Protection Program for Small Business. Both of these will be fully paid for with unused funds from the Cares Act. Have this money. I will sign now!”

Then the president tweeted, “If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy?”

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned earlier that insufficient government aid could trigger a deep recession.

Both sides are now going back to the drawing board to work on a bill that may pass.