President Trump Eager to Debate Biden Again

In President Trump’s first full day back at the White House, his doctors are reporting he is doing much better and no longer feeling symptoms.

The president even says he is looking forward to next week’s debate with Joe Biden.

The president’s team of doctors held a briefing Tuesday with an update on the president’s health. They say his vital signs have returned to normal and he has come a long way over the last couple days.

With his recovery going well, the president wants to get back to the debate stage.

Trump Campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh said, “The president intends to participate in person and we’re relying on the best medical team in the world to clear him to do that.”

However, his Democratic counterpart isn’t sure if that is such a good idea.

Biden said he’s looking forward to debating the president, but, “I think if he still has COVID, we shouldn’t have a debate.”

While the president is still in the midst of his coronavirus fight, the outbreak connected to the White House continues to grow.

Tuesday, presidential adviser Stephen Miller became the latest administration official to test positive.

There are now 23 people connected to the White House outbreak.

While it is still uncertain if the presidential debate will still happen a week from tomorrow, the stage is set for the vice presidential debate Wednesday night.