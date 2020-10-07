Northern Michigan Absentee Ballots Requested, Returned So Far for Nov. Election

More than 380,000 Michigan residents have already returned their absentee ballots for the November general election.

Let’s take a look at how many of our northern Michigan communities are already seeing an influx in returned ballots.

Cheboygan County sent out more than 6,000 absentee ballots and has received more than 1,300, or about 21%.

The return rate was higher in Grand Traverse County, which sent out more than five times as many ballots.

They’ve received more than 9,000 completed ballots, which is more than 28%.

In Lake County, far fewer ballots were sent out but they’ve received a higher percentage of those back.

Now, take a look at the return rate in Missaukee County. They sent out a similar number as Lake County. More than 62% have already been filled out and returned with four weeks until Election Day.

Finally, Wexford County has already received about 30% of its more than 6,000 absentee ballots that were sent out.