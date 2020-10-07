NMC Freshwater Studies Students Help Track Fish Movement for FishPass Project

In a time where many school lessons are online, Northwestern Michigan College students are forging their classroom in the great outdoors!

NMC’s renowned freshwater studies program hit the Boardman River Wednesday in Traverse City.

It’s all part of a curriculum that takes the undergraduates on adventures and lessons around the area where they can learn from scientists at Fish Pass, the Boardman Restoration project, FLOW, the Watershed Grand Traverse Bay, Glen Lake Association and Circle of Blue.

Wednesday, the students got to jump in on valuable biology research that will help inform the multi-million dollar FishPass project.

Scientists implanted radio trackers in some fish, and the students scanned the river to find them and monitor their movement. It will serve as baseline data before the systems installed.

All of it is invaluable experience for these budding scientists.

“We run an internship program where students get to work directly with the other scientists, understanding what we do on a day to day basis,” said Reid Swanson, an assessment biologist with the Great Lakes Fishery Commission.