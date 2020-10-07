Munson Reports Rise in Covid-19 Hospitalizations, Urges Continued Practice of Coronavirus Precautions

9&10 News spoke Wednesday with Dr. Christine Nefcy, the Chief Medical Officer for Munson Healthcare.

She says the Munson system has started to see the number of patients hospitalized with covid-19 increase in recent days and weeks.

It’s not clear right now what’s leading to the sudden rise.

They’re urging everyone to keep wearing masks, practice social distancing, and to continue avoiding large indoor gatherings.

“We know more about this virus than we did before and it’s pretty clear that if you’re in an enclosed space, especially with poor air circulation, you’re at higher risk for breathing in that virus suspended in the air or from another person’s droplets than if you were outside,” said Dr. Nefcy.

Dr. Nefcy said the precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, apply to the flu as well, including washing your hands and staying home if you’re sick.