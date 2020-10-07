MTM On The Road: New Experiences Being Offered at Lewis Adventure Farm and Zoo

It’s hump day! It’s the perfect day to let you know that you can ride a camel at Lewis Adventure Farm and Zoo in New Era.

Molly the camel is part of the family at Shane’s Camels, who come out just about every weekend.

There’s so much going on for fall at Lewis Adventure Farm and Zoo.

You can shoot apples out of a cannon, pumpkin or apple pick and load up on some goodies in the market.

They’re now featuring some interactive animal experiences including feeding the sloths, kangaroos and camels.

All the animals are Lewis Farms are friendly and love to have guests come visit them.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are getting close and personal with some of the animals and getting in the fall spirit at the farm.