MSP Study: Stretch of I-75 in Crawford County Prone to Traffic Crashes

A new study by state police in Houghton Lake identified a stretch of I-75 in Crawford County as being prone to traffic crashes.

The study accounts for 189 crashes and 30 injuries in 2019.

Numbers show a continued downward trend in crashes and injuries in the area.

Troopers say January through September 2020 saw only 87 crashes and 15 injuries in the same area.

Less traffic due to the pandemic and favorable winter weather in 2020 may have played large roles in dropping the numbers.

The troopers are still monitoring the numbers and hope to reduce yearly traffic crashes by 10% in 2020.