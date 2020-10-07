MSP, FBI On Scene for Large Scale Operation in Wexford County

A Gaylord man was arrested in Cadillac for the death of 34-year-old Gary Miles Pickvet Jr.

The FBI and Michigan State Police are on scene at what they are calling a large scale operation on 39 Road in Wexford County.

Pickvet Jr. was found late Tuesday night in Star Township.

Police say Pickvet Jr. was last seen on Saturday riding in a car with someone he knew.

That acquaintance says Pickvet Jr. asked to leave the car and then ran into the woods.

Details are very limited right now but troopers on scene said to expect a press conference Thursday at 1:00 pm.

