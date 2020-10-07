Missing Gaylord Man Found Dead in Antrim County

State police say they have found the body of a Gaylord man who went missing earlier this week.

Investigators found 34-year-old Gary Pickvet Jr.’s body in a ditch in Antrim County.

State police suspect foul play in Pickvet Jr.’s death.

He was last seen on Saturday traveling by car in the area with someone he knew.

Troopers say he asked to get out of the car, and then he ran into the woods.

State police have been searching the area with a drone, K-9 unit and by foot to find any possible clues.

Stay with Northern Michigan’s News Leader as we work to learn more details about the investigation.