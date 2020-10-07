Healthy Living: COVID-19 Stress on Newborns

Chronic, prolonged stress can cause serious health problems, like anxiety and depression, high blood pressure, heart arrhythmias, obesity, and the list goes on.

But could long-term stress, like what we are experiencing right now during this pandemic, impact the health of our next generation?

Courtney Doyle has more in Healthy Living.

While the study showed that the babies’ brains developed differently if the father was chronically stressed, researchers say they still don’t know whether the offspring could run the risk for mental health issues, or if experiencing the stress and then managing it will help promote resilience.

Bale and her colleagues did not specifically study men who were under stress during the coronavirus pandemic.