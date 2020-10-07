Health in Focus: Interventional Pain Management with Dr. Novak

Over the years, the ways American’s manage their pain, for the most part, was done with a “pain-killing” drug – opioids. Since starting her practice in the early 1990s, Dr. Melanie Novak has seen the horrible effects of patients over-using and doctors over-prescribing these methods of pain management.

“The problems with opioids is they only work for two to six weeks,” explained Dr. Novak. “After that, you can develop a tolerance, and your body gets used to it. We need to re-educate people that these meds should be used sparingly, not something you take every day”.

In the early stages of her career, she worked as an anesthesiologist for surgical procedures. Ultimately, her passion to work directly with the patients grew and became a pain management specialist. “I like doing procedures and injections talking to patients taking care of them seeing them improve with their pain, and being able to help them along the way,” expressed Dr. Novak.

She prides herself in using non-narcotic methods. “I believe in physical therapy injection therapy, which I do, using non-narcotic medications, and then so many other ways to help treat your pain”. Dr. Novak also mentioned that patients need to explore “healthier” ways for their pain management. “Doctors need to know that over-prescribing pills is not really doing the patient any good,” she added. “In the long run, they are setting them up for harm”.

Today, Dr. Novak is one of the newest members of the Jaganathan Neurosurgery team. She is helping patients with their pain out of their West Branch and Troy offices.

At Jagannathan Neurosurgery: “Dr. Novak is proficient in all areas of interventional pain management. She performs injections in the cervical, thoracic, lumbar, and sacral regions of the spine, as well as injections on various joints. The procedures she performs include epidural steroid injections, facet joint/medial branch block injections, selective nerve root (transforaminal epidural steroid) injections, cervical and lumbar sympathetic nerve blocks, and cervical, lumbar and sacral rhizotomies utilizing radiofrequency ablation. Dr. Novak also performs various joint injections including sacroiliac, shoulder, elbow, hip, and knee.”

To learn more about Dr. Melanie Novak, click here