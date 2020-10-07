Firefighter Stops Potential House Fire in St. Ignace, Takes Out Smoking Clothes Hamper

Firefighters in St. Ignace stopped a potential house fire that started in a clothes hamper early Wednesday morning.

Around 4 a.m., the St. Ignace Fire Department rushed to the 200 block of Mary Street, where a house was filling up with smoke.

A firefighter was already on scene when the first fire engine arrived. He had gone inside and found the source of the smoke, a clothes hamper, and brought it outside where the fire was extinguished.

The home’s residents were able to go back inside after it was ventilated.

The fire department reported no other damage, except for some clothes and the hamper. Firefighters were able to clear the scene around 5:30 a.m.