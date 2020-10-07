Facebook Prepares New Safeguards for 2020 Election

Facebook said it prepared new safeguards for the 2020 elections.

It says it is ready to deal with candidates who prematurely declare victory and the possibility of voter intimidation.

Facebook will be adding labels and notifications with accurate information about the election.

It is removing posts that urge Americans to report to the polls as unauthorized poll watchers if the content uses militarized language or when the intent behind the posts is to intimidate voters.

The new policy comes after Donald Trump Jr. posted a video online last month urging supporters to “join an army for Trump’s election security.”

Facebook also says it will temporarily stop all political ads once polls close Nov. 3.