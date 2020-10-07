Emmet County Crews Investigate Deadly House Fire

Emmet County deputies are investigating a deadly house fire.

They were called to a home on Hill Road in Cross Village Township Tuesday afternoon.

The Emmet County sheriff says when first responders arrived on scene, the home was engulfed in flames.

The sheriff says first responders did not know if anyone was inside, but firefighters later found a man dead inside.

The sheriff has identified him as 61-year-old Mark Rosalik.

The sheriff says this is still an open investigation.

“We don’t suspect any foul play but, as always, we do a thorough investigation,” said Sheriff Pete Wallin. “The state police fire investigation unit is going over the scene right now.”

The sheriff says an autopsy is being conducted in Grand Rapids.