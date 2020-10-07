Emmet Co. Sheriff: No Foul Play Suspected in Deadly Cross Village Township Fire

Emmet County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the cause of a deadly house fire.

They were called to a home on hill road in Cross Village Township Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff says the home was engulfed in flames when first responders arrived.

He says they were unsure if anyone was home, but once inside, firefighters found a man dead.

The sheriff has identified him as Mark Rosalik.

“At about 6:30, the fire department cleared the scene and it was turned over to my office,” said Emmet County Sheriff Pete Wallin. “We don’t suspect any foul play, but as always, we do a thorough investigation. It was just a tragic thing that occurred.”

The sheriff says an autopsy is being conducted in Grand Rapids.

But again, no foul play is suspected. .